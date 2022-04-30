5 Left-Back contenders for the Premier League Team of the Season

With the Premier League nearing its climax, it's a good time to take a look at what the league has to offer in terms of left-backs.

It's worth acknowledging that many Premier League managers have opted for a change in formation within the English game. For example, many are now playing with five at the back. Here, we will be considering left-sided wing-backs in this list.

Because of the shift that many managers have taken, players may seem out of position in this lift. Attacking wingers are often played in these positions nowadays.

Central defenders have also been known to fill in as left wing-backs. Dan Burn, surprisingly, held this position for Brighton and Hove Albion until his move to Newcastle United. This was particularly unusual because of Burn's 6'7" frame.

A few left-backs that have performed superbly in the Premier League this season, like Kieran Tierney of Arsenal and Ben Chilwell of Chelsea, haven't been included due to injuries.

Some honourable mentions include Kyle Walker-Peters of Southampton, who has done a brilliant job moving to the left-back position from his favored right-back spot. Also, Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace, whose break-through season has earned him a deserved England call-up and a first cap for the Three Lions.

#5 Marc Cucarella

Marc Cucarella has been among the best left-backs in the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion's brilliant form at the start of this season's Premier League campaign may have dipped. But Marc Cucarella has continued to impress at left-back. The Seagulls play a very attractive brand of football, and Cucarella's schooling at Barcelona's famous La Masia academy has shown its effect.

Graham Potter paid big money to bring the long-haired Spaniard to the Premier League. This has been justified on the basis of some brilliant performances from the former Getafe man.

He is comfortable on the ball, happy to stride up the pitch, and equally adept at getting physical with the opposition if needed. A Spain call-up would have been a huge confidence boost for Cucurella too, and at 23 years old, he will continue to improve.

Because of Brighton's attacking style of play, a lot is expected of their defenders because of the space left behind them. This is obvious when looking at Cucurella's defensive stats.

With more than 220 recoveries, you get an idea of Potter's men's tenacity in winning the ball back as soon as possible. The left-back also scored highly in the Premier League when it comes to aerial battles and duels.

#4 Aaron Cresswell

For years now, Aaron Cresswell has just, unassumingly, done a brilliant job at left-back for West Ham United in Premier League without getting much recognition.

The 32-year-old has been an ever-present and vital cog in David Moyes' men's progression through European football, and two brilliant Premier League campaigns in a row.

Known for his equisite set pieces, the former Ipswich Town man offers a lot more than that. A very capable defender, he has had to adapt to numerous different defenders beside him.

The thrice capped England international offers solidity to the left side of the Hammers defense. He also contributes with a constant flow of brilliant balls into the opposition box for the likes of Michail Antonio to attack. He is, undoubtedly, one of the best in Premier League.

#3 Marcos Alonso

The curious case of Marcos Alonso! The Chelsea man seems to turn up whenever Chelsea get a new manager and put in a string of brilliant performances. It was the same last season when Thomas Tuchel arrived.

Alonso started this season on the bench, with Ben Chilwell playing and performing very well until injury struck. This gave the Spaniard another crack at playing left wing-back for the Blues and he hasn't looked back.

In 24 appearances this season, the former Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers man has contributed three goals and four assists. He may lack defensive capabilities but as part of a back-five, Tuchel has allowed Alonso to spend most of his time in the opposition's half and is often found in the opposition's box.

It isn't just the Premier League that he is performing well in. Reaching two cup finals this season and getting himself back into the Spanish national team helps justify his position on this list.

A huge asset is his heading ability, as well as being a threat in the opposition box. The former Real Madrid player has also contributed with 26 headed clearances, not to forget, winning the majority of his aerial battles and duels.

#2 Andrew Robertson

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson shared the left-back spot with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas at the start of the season. Mainly due to an injury sustained by the Scot, Tsimikas performed brilliantly. But once Robertson was back to full fitness, Jurgen Klopp had no hesitations reinstating his first-choice left-back.

Part of Liverpool's famous fullback duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robertson is almost equal in terms of assists with the right-back.

The Scotland captain is arguably the better defender though, very committed to the challenge and brimming with energy, allowing him to join in with attacks down the Reds' left side.

His communication with his teammates, especially with Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, and Thiago Alcantara on Liverpool's left side has helped create an almost flawless operation.

Robertson's combination of defensive solidity and energetic attacking flair helped his position as not only one of the best in the Premier League, but in European football.

#1 Joao Cancelo

Manchester City's Portuguese fullback - Joao Cancelo.

Now, putting the Manchester City right-back on the list for the best left-back may seem strange. But Joao Cancelo has operated on the left side to help accommodate Kyle Walker. He has taken to the left-back position with ease - showing his ability as a top-class player.

The Portugal international's move to left-back has helped progress Pep Guardiola's tactics too.

By moving into the midfield position when City are on the attack, he allows them to gain more control in the middle of the park. It has often been assumed that the Portuguese player's future will lie in midfield, as his technical ability is up there with some of the best in the world.

As well as the assists and goals that Cancelo provides, he is also an extremely competent defender.

He has a 68% tackle success rate, wins more aerial battles and duels than he losses, and his ball recovery is exceptional too. The 27-year-old is also ever-present in the City backline, playing in 31 games and conceding only 20 goals, so far, this Premier League season.

