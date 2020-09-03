The Netherlands welcome Poland to the Johan Cruyff Arena tomorrow in their next UEFA Nations League fixture.

This is the first match of the year for both countries. The Netherlands last faced Estonia in November and won the game 5-0, courtesy of a hat-trick from Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and goals from Nathan Ake and Myron Boadu.

Poland, on the other hand, faced Slovenia in November and beat them 3-2. Goals from Sebastian Szymanski, Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Jacek Goralski secured the win for Poland. Tim Matavz and Josip Ilicic scored for Slovenia, who had Jasmin Kurtic sent off in the second half.

The Netherlands vs Poland Head-to-Head

There have been two past encounters between the two nations, with the Netherlands coming out on top both times.

Their most recent match was in 2016, when the Netherlands beat Poland 2-1. Goals from Vincent Janssen and Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the deal for the Netherlands. Artur Jedrzejczyk scored the consolation goal for Poland.

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-W

Poland form guide: W-W-W-W

The Netherlands vs Poland Team News

For the Netherlands, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt is out with a shoulder injury, while the likes of Ajax defender Daley Blind, Wout Weghorst, Davy Propper and Tonny Vilhena have not made the team. Inter Milan centre-back Stefan de Vrij pulled out of the team due to an injury.

Injured: Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Poland will be without talisman and striking sensation, Robert Lewandowski, with the Bayern Munich forward given an extended rest following the club's treble-winning campaign.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands vs Poland Predicted XI

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jasper Cillessen, Denzel Dumfries, Joel Veltman, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Poland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Bartosz Bereszynski, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek, Michal Karbownik, Jacek Goralski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Krzysztof Piatek, Kamil Grosicki

The Netherlands vs Poland Prediction

Neither of the teams are going into this match at full strength. For the Netherlands, the departure of manager Ronald Koeman to Barcelona has meant that they are on the lookout for a new manager. Interim coach Dwight Lodeweges will hope to get a positive result at home in the meantime.

Poland will surely miss Robert Lewandowski. However, in Krzysztof Piatek they have a good finisher who will hope to make an impact in the absence of the Bayern Munich striker.

Prediction: The Netherlands 1-0 Poland

