“The rumours about me disturb me” – Manchester United linked star unhappy with transfer talk in media

Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has shared his frustration at rumors of his potential move away from the Italian side amid Manchester United links.

The South Korean defender joined I Partenopei from Fenerbahce for £17 million and has been sensational since. He has played 20 games across competitions for Napoli and has also contributed two goals.

Kim's formidable performances in defense have helped Napoli establish an eight-point lead over AC Milan at the top of the Serie A table. They have also reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

This has seen him being linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United next summer. However, Kim stressed that he joined Napoli just six months ago and is frustrated at these rumors. He said on a Korean Quiz Show:

“There are a lot of transfer stories around me, but I’ve only been at Napoli for six months. I’ve avoided interviews, and one of the reasons [is] that the rumours about me disturb me.”

Kim was also impressive for South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup even though they were eliminated in the Round of 16 against Brazil.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Lisandro Martinez in the summer and he has formed a solid partnership with Raphael Varane. They also have Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the squad while Eric Bailly is on loan at Marseille.

Erik ten Hag on the Glazer family potentially selling Manchester United

As per multiple reports, the Glazer family could look to sell the Red Devils or invite a potential investment.

Erik ten Hag believes the sale could be a good thing for Manchester United as it could help the club invest more. He said (via ESPN):

"My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he [Arnold] confirmed it won't change. It will be even better because more money will become available for this project."

Manchester United haven't won a single Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. They are currently fifth in the league, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal.

They will also face Barcelona in the playoffs for the UEFA Europa League.

