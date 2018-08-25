Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
The 3 Best mid-fielders in the Premier League right now

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.94K   //    25 Aug 2018, 22:55 IST

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League
Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

The importance of good mid-fielders to a football team cannot be measured in words. A midfielder contributes to the defense, creates chances, brings the rest of the team into play, assists goal scorers as well as score goals themselves. The Premier League has been home to some fabulous mid-fielders through the years and this year too, there are quite a few brilliant talents on display.

A host of new players joined the Premier League this season and a handful of good mid-fielders were also added to the mix. Jorginho, Keita, Fred and Fabinho, to name a few, have just joined the Premier League and even though they have done fabulously well, it is not enough to dislodge the 3 shortlisted here. Paul Pogba has scored two goals in two games in this season, yet hasn't done enough.

Kevin De Bryne's injury has ruled him out for 3 months, or else he would have definitely made this list. In his absence, we sum up the three best players in the Premier League right now. These are three players who do not always hog the limelight, but they are fabulous at what they do and they have the consistency to be among the best midfielders in the World.

#3 Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

The Dane joined Spurs from Ajax in the summer of 2013 and has been an integral part of the Spurs team ever since, and is perhaps, Premier League’s most underestimated and underappreciated footballer. In 2017, Eriksen had the highest number of assists in all of Europes’s top five leagues and also created more chances than anyone else. It seems unbelievable, but it is true.

He has the fantastic ability to adjust his game as per his manager’s requirement, which means that he can play from the sides, as a forward or as an attacking midfielder. Pochettino recognizes his potential and the Dane is given freedom to roam. He constantly moves around the field, finding pockets of spaces, which makes marking him quite the headache for the opposition.

Eriksen has been instrumental in the rise of Harry Kane and dictates the proceedings of the game for Spurs, by controlling the pace of the game as required. Eriksen has a fabulous footballing brain, his understanding of the game is as good as his decision making and Spurs have reaped the benefits of his skillsets over the years. 

This season, Eriksen has started both games for Tottenham, and they have won both games comfortably. Eriksen completed 122 passes, with 169 touches on the ball. He had seven shots, with two of those on target. He attempted two through balls and also registered two interceptions and one tackle. He is yet to score or assist so far, but with Eriksen running the orchestra, one can expect Tottenham and Harry Kane to have another strong season ahead.


Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
