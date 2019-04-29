×
The top 5 Premier League players who could be free agents this summer

tanumoy kolay
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
105   //    29 Apr 2019, 05:59 IST

With the season coming to a closure, yet another summer transfer window is on the cards with numerous players becoming free agents and having their futures in disarray at their respective clubs. This presents a suitable opportunity for the rival clubs to snap up these free agents so as to be par with the transfer demands currently overtaking the football world.

Let us take a look at 5 Premier League players who could become free agents this summer:

#5 Gary Cahill | Chelsea

Gary Cahill will be a prize catch for some teams in the coming window.
A once prominent starter in the XI, Cahill no longer finds himself in the interests of the manager and is often sidelined to the bench. He retired from international football to extend his club career and with his vast experience as a Premier League defender he will be a prize catch for a number of teams when his contract expires at the end of the season.

#4 Olivier Giroud | Chelsea

Olivier Giroud's World Cup win hasn't helped him cement his place at Stamford Bridge.
Giroud had a wonderful start to the 2018-19 season when he became World Champions with France. Post that, he has endured a rather pale season with Chelsea with limited starts and only being included in the playing XI in the Europa League. A player of his stature as a prolific striker and his contract with Chelsea set to expire this summer, it is quite possible he may move to the French League to play out the remaining days of his footballing career.

#3 Ander Herrera | Manchester United

Ander Herrera looks to be heading out to France this summer.
A fan-favorite at Manchester United, Ander Herrera in his fifth season has become a bit-part player in the team's recent outings. The Spaniard does seems to enjoy his time at the club although being deprived of sufficient playing time. With limited playing time and rumors of him agreeing to a four year contract with Paris Saint-Germain according to BBC News, it will not be surprising if he moves out of United this summer.

#2 Vincent Kompany | Manchester City

Vincent Kompany, City's undisputed leader, is in the final year of his contract.
The tall Belgian center-back and the undisputed leader in the Manchester City dressing room, finally heads to the final year of his contract after having been there for 10 years. Injuries in the last couple of years have plagued his footballing career, but he will be hopeful of continuing at the top for Manchester City for a couple more years before hanging up the boots.

#1 James Milner | Liverpool

James Milner has had reduced game time and could be out of the squad this summer.
After shifting from Manchester City to Liverpool, James Milner has been a key component in Liverpool's push for success under Jurgen Klopp. He has been vital in the midfield for Liverpool and also plays as a left-back. Despite his versatility, Jurgen Klopp deems the duo of Fabinho and Naby Keita as the future of Liverpool's midfield. This has resulted in reduced game-time and with his contract set to expire we wonder whether he might continue playing or retire at the end of the season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester United Ander Herrera Vincent Kompany Football Transfer News
