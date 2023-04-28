"There are few in the world like him" - Xavi admits Barcelona have missed key player as 25-year-old star returns after long injury absence

Xavi Hernandez has said that Barcelona have missed Ousmane Dembele since his hamstring injury in January.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since picking up the injury in his team's 1-0 league win against Girona on January 28. Raphinha has started regularly down the right flank in the Frenchman's absence.

However, Dembele is expected to be restored to the starting XI once he's match fit. Reports have claimed that the 25-year-old will be fit to be named in the matchday squad for the league clash against Real Betis on April 29.

At a pre-match press conference, Xavi praised the former Borussia Dortmund winger (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We have missed him. He is the best footballer one-on-one; there are few in the world like him. Ask the La Liga full-backs who they prefer. He is a player with tremendous speed; he is different. It is logical that we have missed him."

Dembele is a menace in one-on-one situations with his close control and pace off the blocks. He's also an able finisher and expert playmaker down Barcelona's right flank.

The Frenchman has been a regular fixture in Xavi's starting XI whenever he has been fit and available. He has ten goals and 20 assists in 59 games across competitions since the Spaniard became Barca manager in November 2021.

However, it remains to be seen if Dembele will be thrown straight back into the starting XI against Real Betis. He has been out of action for three months, so he could be lacking match fitness.

Xavi says Barcelona summer signing is having 'great season'

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona aren't happy with Raphinha's performances and attitude since his €65 million transfer from Leeds United last summer.

It has even been claimed that the club could look to cut their losses and sell the Brazil international this summer. Xavi, though, has given him his vote of confidence.

Speaking before the Real Betis game, via the aforementioned source, Xavi said:

"Rafa is having a good season, with goals and hard work. He is a perfectionist and sometimes has that point of frustration. He always works and with the right predisposition to succeed. In his first year at Barca, he is having a great season."

No one at Barcelona has had more assists this season than Raphinha (10) across competitions. His tally of nine goals in 43 games has only been bettered by Robert Lewandowski, who has found the net 28 times in 39 games.

Poll : 0 votes