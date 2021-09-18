"These two teams are really strong" - Liverpool star Fabinho picks his favorites for the Premier League title

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho believes the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City are favorites to win the Premier League title this season due to the sheer amount of money they have spent on players this summer.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil (via the Liverpool Echo), Fabinho stated that clubs like Manchester City and Chelsea always want to strengthen despite winning trophies. That is the reason they are favorites this time as well. The Liverpool midfielder said:

“I think Manchester City are the favourites, as they’re the defending champions and still keep strengthening themselves, which is what they do every season. They, even being champions, winning titles, always want to reinforce, so they are favourites for the season. Chelsea, the current Champions League champions, keep buying, too. I think these two teams come really strong, too and are the favourites.”

Chelsea and Manchester City have brought in a lesser number of players this year but have spent big on the personnel they have brought in. Both clubs have broken their transfer records this summer.

Manchester City have signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million while Chelsea have resigned Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million.

Fabinho defends Liverpool's lack of transfer activity

Unlike most of their rivals, Liverpool only signed one player in the summer transfer window and that was Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million. Despite the lack of transfer activity, Fabinho has defended his side by suggesting offering long-term contracts to key first-team players is vitally important.

Fabinho said:

“Even though Liverpool haven’t spent as much as other clubs in this window, several players have renewed their contracts, which is very important for the club. I was one of those players. We signed Konate, who is an excellent defender, Harvey Elliott came back on loan, which is something important for us, (Takumi) Minamino, too."

Fabhinho added:

"I believe our team is very strong. It’s the same team that won the Premier League two years ago. More experienced players, more important games in the bag. These are things that make the team stronger. If you want to have a winning team, we have to keep the most important pieces and that’s what Liverpool have been doing.”

The lack of transfers hasn't seemed to have affected Liverpool so far this season. The Reds have picked up 10 points from their opening four Premier League matches and also won in their first Champions League fixture of the season against AC Milan.

