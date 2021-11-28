“They said he was finished” – Liverpool fans believe they are “winning the league” after one player’s performance against Southampton

Liverpool fans are full of praise for their Dutchman Virgil van Dijk after the defender’s imperious display against Southampton in the Premier League.

Liverpool cruised to an easy 4-0 victory after two first-half strikes from Diego Jota and one from Thiago Alcantara. Van Dijk added a fourth in the 52nd minute after getting on the end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross. He also put in a colossal performance at the back.

Virgil van Dijk suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last season. As a result, he featured only eight times for Liverpool, including last year’s community shield. However, he has made a strong return from injury and has looked back to his very best in recent weeks.

The Liverpool captain looked unbeatable for much of the game and bullied Southampton’s attackers for 90 minutes. The victory took the Reds to as high as second in the table. Though chances are that they will be back in third before the weekend ends. Regardless, some Liverpool fans were convinced that their team is going to win the Premier League this season:

Ritson @RitsonLFC It was like watching 18/19 Van Dijk today, he looked as good as ever, positioning was perfect and closing angles off when players dribbled at him every single time was crucial to keep a clean sheet, won everything in the air, didn’t lose one duel, passing was wuality as usual It was like watching 18/19 Van Dijk today, he looked as good as ever, positioning was perfect and closing angles off when players dribbled at him every single time was crucial to keep a clean sheet, won everything in the air, didn’t lose one duel, passing was wuality as usual

Udit Sharma ⓁⒻⒸ @uditsharma01 From being the best center back in the world to banging goals, VVD is the man who can do it all. What a baller. From being the best center back in the world to banging goals, VVD is the man who can do it all. What a baller.

KING SAYO 🦅🚦 ♚ @KingSayo11 League goals this season;

VIRGIL VAN DIJK : 1

League goals this season;

VIRGIL VAN DIJK : 1

Lionel Messi : 1

Matt @Hardy_88_Matt As if people dared to say Van Dijk was not the best CB in the world. He's been the best CB in the world for almost 4 years! #LFC #LFC Family As if people dared to say Van Dijk was not the best CB in the world. He's been the best CB in the world for almost 4 years! #LFC #LFCFamily

Chris Cardno @Chris_Cardno #YNWA When he’s at his best, and he almost always is, there’s an imperiousness to Virgil van Dijk that could border upon arrogance. But it’s pure brilliance. He’s playing a different game, and he’s already seen yours. Just wonderful. #LFC When he’s at his best, and he almost always is, there’s an imperiousness to Virgil van Dijk that could border upon arrogance. But it’s pure brilliance. He’s playing a different game, and he’s already seen yours. Just wonderful. #LFC #YNWA

Liverpool hope to contend for all trophies with a fit and firing Virgin Van Dijk

Chelsea have a slight advantage with respect to squad depth across positions this season. However, both Liverpool and Manchester City have the quality to compete with them domestically.

Manchester City are slightly short on striking options. But Gabriel Jesus has recently looked impressive and the quality of Ferran Torres cannot be doubted. Additionally, the form of Bernardo Silva means that the Sky Blues cannot be taken lightly at all.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have the least depth out of the three teams. Multiple pundits have already concluded that they are set to miss out due to a lack of options.

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Virgil Van Dijk is still yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield.



He joined in January 2018! 👀 Virgil Van Dijk is still yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield.He joined in January 2018! 👀 https://t.co/KvPGW2H985

However, a fit Virgil van Dijk is easily the best central defender in the world. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been firing on all cylinders while both Diego Jota and Roberto Firmino have chipped in with regular goals.

Liverpool’s two full-backs are still within splitting distance of being the best in England. Their midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho can compete with the very best in world football. They have a good balance of creativity and steel.

When all fit, Liverpool’s starting XI are easily capable of winning against both Chelsea and City at their best. In such a scenario, there is absolutely no reason why Jurgen Klopp should not be hoping for his team to compete on multiple fronts.

