Manchester United line-up that can win the Premier League next season

Manchester United's potential line-up with 4 new signings.

With these 4 new signings, Manchester United can aim for the League title next season.

Possible Lineup for Man Utd?

After a disappointing start to the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has steadied the ship with some impressive performances recently. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 11 games and have a strong chance of securing the Champions League spot for next season. However, Solskjaer is not convinced by his team and their overall performance. He has admitted that his squad still needs some quality additions in the summer to succeed next season.

Solskjaer's recruitment philosophy and planning have worked out extremely well so far. All his signings have performed well this season- the recent success of Bruno Fernandes being the prime example. The Norweigan will hope to continue this success as he looks to improve his squad in the summer transfer window.

Keeping that in mind, we look at how Manchester United could lineup next season with 4 new signings.

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: De Gea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United - Premier League

De Gea's recent form has raised questions over his quality and future. The Spaniard has made the most errors leading to a goal since the start of last year. However, considering his experience and his recent high-wage contract, it is difficult to see him lose his spot in the starting eleven next season. But the shot-stopper will have to improve his game to avoid competition from Dean Henderson, who is set to return from his loan spell next season.

Right-Back: Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Wan-Bissaka has enjoyed a successful first season with United and has arguably been the best 1v1 defender in the Premier League this season. The youngster boasts an excellent tackling ability, averaging an impressive 3.8 tackles per game. Additionally, the Englishman has also improved his offensive skills and has the potential to be United's right-back position at Old Trafford for many years to come.

Centre-Back: Harry Maguire (c)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Advertisement

United received a lot of criticism when they signed Harry Maguire for a world-record fee last summer. However, the defender has silenced his critics and has improved the United defense this season. Maguire has managed 8 clean sheets this season and has been a constant aerial threat in the set-pieces. He was recently named the captain of the team and will hope to lead the Red Devils towards glory in the coming years.

Centre-Back: Kalidou Koulibaly

Enter caption

Despite United's impressive defensive display this season, there is still a need for improvement at the back. The Red Devils are keen on replacing Victor Lindelof and are looking for a world-class defender to partner Maguire in the defense. It is reported that United interested in signing the Napoli defender, Kalidou Koulibaly. The Senegalese is one of the best center-backs in the world and has been on United's radar for a long-time now. Furthermore, United will have the bargaining power in this transfer as it is reported that Koulibaly wants to leave the Stadio San Paolo next season.

Left-Back: Luke Shaw

Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference

After a long-time out due to a major injury, Shaw has made a slow yet effective comeback this season. Since his return to fitness, the left-back has played a crucial role in United's recent unbeaten run of 11 games. He has also shown his versatility and has played as a left-center back on several occasions(4). The 23-year-old has the trust of his manager and will look to continue his improved form in the next season.

Central-midfielder: Scott McTominay

Manchester United v Club Brugge - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

In a season where most of the United players have under-performed, McTominay has been their most consistent player. The youngster's passion and zeal in the midfield have already made him a popular figure amongst the fans and former players. With Nemanja Matic past his prime, the Scott will be an ideal replacement to provide defensive solidarity in the midfield.

Central-Midfielder: Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is Presented with the Premier League Player of the Month for February

Very few players are capable of having an impact that Bruno has managed in such a short duration. The Portuguese put in some stellar performances in his first month in the Premier League, His 5 goal contributions in 5 appearances got him his first 'Player of the Month' award for February. Despite Bruno's success in an advanced role, Solskjaer prefers him in the box-to-box midfielder role and is expected to put him beside Mctominay in the midfield.

Attacking-Midfielder: Jack Grealish

Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa - Premier League

Lack of creativity up-front has been one of the major drawbacks for United this season. With Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard expected to leave in the summer, signing a creative midfielder will be a priority for Solskjaer. One of the names United are heavily linked with is Jack Grealish. Despite playing in a struggling Aston Villa side, the midfielder has impressed everyone with his excellent form this season. Grealish has made 16 goal contributions this season- more than any other United midfielder. Furthermore, his age and nationality perfectly align with United's transfer policy.

Right-Winger: Jadon Sancho

Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Over the last few years, a lack of quality on the right-wing has been a major concern for United. To solve this issue, the Red Devils are eyeing a big-money move for Jadon Sancho. The winger has been making waves in the Bundesliga in recent years and has turned into one of the best young talents in the world. He has been a crucial figure for Dortmund and has contributed to 33 goals this season, scoring 16 and creating 17. Signing the Englishman will not only improve United's attack but also deliver a statement of intent.

Left-Winger: Thomas Lemar

Deportivo Alaves v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Although they are not short of options on the left-wing, the Manchester giants are still keen on bringing Thomas Lemar to Old Trafford in the summer. The French star has struggled to fit into Simeone's pragmatic system and is currently on the fringes of the starting eleven. Despite his poor display in Spain, the midfielder is still a highly creative and technically sound player. A move to United will allow him the opportunity to play in a comprehensive system and revive his struggling career.

Additionally, signing Lemar will prove to be helpful for the club as well. The 24-year-old is highly versatile and will be an upgrade in comparison to the current players such as Andreas Perreira and Juan Mata. Furthermore, he will be an experienced alternative to Daniel James, allowing the youngster some much-needed development time.

Striker: Marcus Rashford

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Marcus Rashford was in an excellent form and managed to score 18 goals in 22 appearances this season. Unfortunately, an injury against Wolves in the FA Cup sidelined him for the remainder of the season. The injury halted his success in what could have been his career-best season; however, striker's maturity and improvement have increased the expectations for the next season. Moreover, with new quality additions, the Red Devils will hope that their talisman can carry this exciting form into the upcoming season.