Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea aim to wrap up 3rd place in Premier League with win over Arsenal

Chelsea have had a mixed season so far. They may be out of the Champions League but there’s still a lot to play for before the end of the campaign.

In February, the Blues lost to Liverpool on penalties in the final of the Carabao Cup. But they’ve since qualified for the final of the FA Cup, where they’ll face the Reds again in a rematch.

Before that epic battle for a trophy, though, Thomas Tuchel’s side has a big Premier League test against London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, 20 April.

The Blues struggled at the start of April but they’ve picked up form recently, winning each of their last three matches against Real Madrid, Southampton and Crystal Palace.

Thomas Tuchel facing motivation problem

As it stands, Chelsea are not in any danger of missing out on a top-four place in the Premier League.

Tuchel’s side sits comfortably in third position and lead fourth-placed Tottenham by five points. They are also eight points above fifth-placed Arsenal.

Even better, the Blues have two outstanding games, which if they win, would further see them pull clear. The challenge now, though, is that Tuchel has to motivate his charges to take the rest of the matches seriously.

The players are aware that their position on the table is not in danger and that could affect their psyche ahead of the game against Arsenal. That said, though, Chelsea are still favorites to win.

A Chelsea win will boost their morale ahead of FA Cup final

A victory for the Blues would see them open up an eight-point gap between themselves and the team that sits in fourth place in the Premier League.

Chelsea’s position already looks assured, but beating Arsenal would cement their place in the table and boost their morale ahead of the FA Cup final on 14 May.

“I am a bit afraid that I don’t share your opinion about what is sure and what is not," Tuchel said, as quoted by Football London. "We don't know if we can finish second or not, sure we don’t finish fourth – I’m not sure about it until the season is finished.

“We will fight hard. We have a crucial four matches coming in another short period of time within like two weeks: Arsenal, West Ham, Man United, Everton," he added. "Two home, two away.

"These are crucial matches given the task of where we want to be and what we want to achieve," he concluded. "I agree with you that it is a big challenge in terms of the physical challenge, but also mentally to now dive into the next competition and in the main competition: the Premier League. It seems like things are pretty safe, but they can turn so, so quickly with the schedule.”

Arsenal have always proven to be a slippery slope for Chelsea but the Blues are now in form and they must make that count on Wednesday.

