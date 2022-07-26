Three options at left-back for Manchester City other than Cucurella

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have been active in this summer's transfer window as they aim to maintain their dominance in Europe.

The Citizens have already secured the signatures of Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips for £51 million and £42 million, plus add-ons, respectively.

Pep Guardiola has also allowed some notable departures this summer. The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Oleksandr Zinchenko have left the Etihad stadium.

As expected, 'City' will want to replace their outgoing players with new faces this summer. One position that has been identified to be strengthened is the left-back.

Following the departure of Ukrainian defender Zinchenko to Arsenal, 'Cityzens' are lining up a move for Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella this summer.

Club manager Guardiola confirmed that 'The Citizens' are currently in negotiations with Brighton for Cucurella, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

However, Brighton's £50 million valuation for the highly rated left-back seems to be a stumbling block to a possible transfer to Manchester City.

Talks between clubs continue, all parties are in direct contact. Marc Cucurella only wants Man City. He told Brighton staff weeks ago his intention to leave the club if Man City came with good offer, and he’s now disappointed because of the high price tag.Talks between clubs continue, all parties are in direct contact. Marc Cucurella only wants Man City. He told Brighton staff weeks ago his intention to leave the club if Man City came with good offer, and he’s now disappointed because of the high price tag. 🚨🔵 #MCFCTalks between clubs continue, all parties are in direct contact. https://t.co/IMYVa66xsC

Should both clubs fail to agree on a price for Cucurella, there could be a possibility of Guardiola's team exploring other alternatives.

This article will take a look at three alternatives 'The Citizens' could go for this summer.

#3. Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Gaya is the current captain of Valencia

Spanish defender Jose Gaya could be a suitable option for Manchester City. Gaya is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in La Liga. He is an out-and-out left-back who is known for his offensive approach on the left flank.

The 27-year-old could be a great addition to Guardiola's team and would have a lot to offer. His versatility sees him play as a left-back, left-midfielder, left-winger and also as a holding-midfielder.

Gaya also possesses leadership qualities, he is the current captain of Spanish side Valencia.

The left-back currently has a year left on his contract with 'Los Che.' Gaya is currently valued at around €40 million by Transfermarket.

#2. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Guerreiro plays as a left-back for Borussia Dortmund

Considering Guardiola's attacking philosophy, one player who could be a decent addition to the Manchester City team is Portuguese defender Raphael Gurreiro.

The 28-year-old Borussia Dortmund player is regarded as one of the best left-backs in Europe. He has consistently improved in his position since joining the German club in 2016 from Lorient for €12 million.

Gurreiro is an attack-minded full-back who is quick on and off the ball and has an eye for goal. So far, the Portuguese has 32 goals and 36 assists in 186 games for Borussia Dortmund.

B/R Football @brfootball Raphael Guerreiro has scored three goals for Dortmund since the Bundesliga restart—from left wing-back Raphael Guerreiro has scored three goals for Dortmund since the Bundesliga restart—from left wing-back 😳 https://t.co/5de4HVIcWP

His versatility allows him to thrive in multiple roles. He can play as a left-back, left-wing-back, left midfielder and central midfielder. Gurreiro is currently valued at around €25 million by Transfermarket.

#1. Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) could be a viable option for Manchester City

Sosa is a transfer target for Manchester City

Another highly rated Bundesliga defender who could be a viable option for Manchester City at left-back is Borna Sosa.

The 24-year-old Croatian defender is a creative left-back with excellent passing and crossing ability. He has so far provided a total of 23 assists in 83 games for Stuttgart, while scoring three goals in the process.

According to Transfermarket, the Croatian is currently valued at around €23 million.

The thinker man @kwekuedilson Stuttgart left back Borna Sosa is Manchester City’s plan B for the left back role. The first option has always been Marc Cucurella Stuttgart left back Borna Sosa is Manchester City’s plan B for the left back role. The first option has always been Marc Cucurella https://t.co/8U6HOOiwGI

