Three Manchester United players to keep an eye on during pre-season

Manchester United returned to pre-season training last week as Erik ten Hag got to work with several of his players. United are yet to make a signing in this window, with their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong stagnating and other targets being delayed.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not help Ten Hag on Saturday when news broke that he had asked the club to let him go if a suitable offer came along. It hasn't been the easiest week for the Dutch manager.

What Ten Hag can take encouragement from is the return of some talented young players who spent last season out on loan. These players have been impressive in their loan spells, while others are talented but need to be unlocked.

United are bound to make signings this summer, but Ten Hag will have to use several of these players, and some could impress him. The article will look at three such players.

#1 James Garner - United's midfield solution?

James Garner could be the solid midfielder United currently lack

Fred and Scott McTominay leave much to be desired from United's midfield, and that is where James Garner stands a chance. Garner has spent the last two seasons on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them secure promotion to the Premier League in May.

He made 69 appearances for Forest, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists, and was a mainstay in their midfield.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣 James Garner: “It’s huge [next season]. I feel like last season my career only just started, I’m still young. I’ve had such a good season, with the national team and at club level as well. It’s very important now to hopefully play in the Premier League next season.” [via MEN] 🗣 James Garner: “It’s huge [next season]. I feel like last season my career only just started, I’m still young. I’ve had such a good season, with the national team and at club level as well. It’s very important now to hopefully play in the Premier League next season.” [via MEN]

Now 21-years-old, Garner is ready to feature for the first team. He can score goals, is combative in midfield, and also has an eye for key passes.

Garner deserves a chance to play for his club, but if United choose another route, then Forest are waiting to buy him. Pre-season will be crucial, but Ten Hag likes to use young players, and Garner has been forged in the Championship and is ready for a taste of the top flight.

#2 Amad Diallo - A depth option?

Amad Diallo - Right-winger - Manchester United

Amad Diallo was bought from Atalanta during the 2020-2021 season with a lot of promise. He impressed when called upon by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer as the club reached the Europa League final.

The first six months of the 2021-2022 season did not go to plan for Diallo, and he was sent out on loan to Rangers. At Rangers, he only made 10 appearances, scoring three goals.

Daily United @DailyUnited_ Would you consider Amad Diallo for the first team next season? Would you consider Amad Diallo for the first team next season? ❓Would you consider Amad Diallo for the first team next season? https://t.co/udT56btsjt

Diallo has the pace and attacking intuition to thrive for any team, but what he needs is consistent game time and a coach that encourages him. Ten Hag is a stern operator, but Ajax have developed some eye-catching wingers under his management, and Diallo has the base attributes to replicate that.

The club are searching for a regular right winger, but Diallo could offer good depth.

#3 Axel Tuanzebe - One last chance to shine?

Axel Tuanzebe - Center-back - Napoli (Loan)

It feels like Axel Tuanzebe has been at United for several seasons, and that is because he has. Now 24-years-old, Tuanzebe has been in and out of the first-team squad for years and is a casualty of the managerial merry-go-round. After barely playing last season, he was sent on loan to Napoli in January but only made two appearances.

El🥭 @EllisUtd_ Axel Tuanzebe back in Manchester United training 📸 Axel Tuanzebe back in Manchester United training 📸 https://t.co/1eD3yESmHE

Tuanzebe has made 37 appearances for the club and 46 appearances for Aston Villa the year they were promoted to the Premier League. The defender has plenty of experience, and while Solksjaer initially trusted him, he was sidelined soon after.

Tuanzebe has one year left on his contract, so this is his final opportunity to play for the Red Devils and make his case for an extended run in the squad. A physical and pacy center-back, he has the attributes to play for Ten Hag.

