Three players who might have played their last game for Chelsea

Published Jan 08, 2020

Olivier Giroud didn't even come off the bench against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea are a team undergoing significant transition on all fronts. Ever since Frank Lampard took charge of his beloved club, there has been a shift in policy, style of management and philosophy.

The club's greatest goalscorer has blooded youth in all departments, ranging from the inclusion of Fikayo Tomori at the back to the vital role handed to Mason Mount. Fair to say, despite bucking the lineage followed by the Blues over recent years, Lampard has done a phenomenal job.

Not many would've dared to claim that Chelsea would be amongst the top four come Christmas and progress through their Champions League group without reinforcements, but the dynamic youngsters at the club have carried the skyrocketing demands of their fanbase and the European skirmish.

Amid this period of varied metamorphosis, it was certain for a few players to be out of the scheme of matters at Chelsea. The likes of Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho, besides the omnipresent N'Golo Kante have established a world-class midfield base, whereas Tammy Abraham's rise has left many jaws on the floor.

With the Blues allowed to sign players in January, a few contracts running down and Lampard's clear first-team choices in the balance, we list three players who may have played their last game for the club.

#3 Olivier Giroud

It comes as no surprise to see French star Olivier Giroud on the list, for the striker has only appeared in two of the last 18 Premier League outings.

It's surely been a harsh phase for a striker who made all the difference for Chelsea on their road to Europa League glory last season, also netting in the final against former club Arsenal. He was at the heart of Chelsea's FA Cup final victory against Manchester United under Antonio Conte as well, but here, there's hardly any space for Giroud in the team.

Perhaps, the World Cup winner deserves more for what he's done at Stamford Bridge, but with Tammy Abraham firing them in game after game, it seems like a monumental task for Giroud to receive the reckoning.

Lampard himself admitted Chelsea could be forced to offload the striker since his contract expires at the end of this summer. Inter Milan and Newcastle United are clubs monitoring his situation, and for the best part of what he deserves, the 33-year-old must move on.

