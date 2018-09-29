3 possible destinations for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey having a discussion with Arsenal boss Unai Emery

A new era is well underway at Arsenal, with the club and its fans now fully settled into life under Unai Emery. Emery has brought organization and structure to what was naive and fragile Arsenal as seen by many. The Spaniard is now looking to bolster the central midfield options as well as the entire backline.

One area which continues to prove a stumbling block for the Gunners, however, is their inability to deal with contract situations and retain their most prized assets. Robin Van Persie, Alexis Sanchez, and Samir Nasri all left with a year or less to go before their contract expired; a shocking revelation given the individual contributions of each of those players during their spells in North London.

A fourth name is likely to join that list in the form of Welsh international and former Cardiff midfielder Aaron Ramsey, with the club withdrawing the chance to renew the midfielder's contract. The 27-year-old's early days were blighted by injury, with the leg-break against Stoke leaving him out of action for a full season. The midfielder blossomed as the years went by and firmly established himself as a key player in the Arsenal setup. His tally of seven goal and eight assists in the Premier League last season represented a marked improvement on the seasons prior to the 2017/18 campaign.

Europe's biggest clubs will relish the opportunity to sign the former Cardiff man on a free transfer or for a much-reduced fee. Here are three clubs who might acquire the Welshman's services over the coming year:

Chelsea

The Blues have gotten off to a remarkable start under Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian winning five of his opening six Premier League games in charge. Chelsea's attacking style looks to have given players such as Eden Hazard, Willian, and Pedro the freedom to go after defenses without the preoccupation of protecting their own backline. This would suit Aaron Ramsey perfectly given his tendency to make runs into the box and venture forward from deep in midfield, which sometimes leaves Arsenal exposed.

Chelsea, however, has one of the best defensive midfielders in Ngolo Kante who often wins the ball back from the opposition to help release the Chelsea forwards. Freeing Aaron Ramsey off some of the defensive responsibilities could help the Blues make the most of his technical ability. The acquisitions of Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic from Napoli and Real Madrid respectively have bolstered the Blues' midfield, making it both combative and creative at the same time.

The signing of Aaron Ramsey would represent a notable upgrade on the likes of Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley who have failed contribute much since their transfers from Leicester and Everton respectively.

