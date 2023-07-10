Three reasons why Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title in 2023-24 season

Given the highs of the 2021-22 season, the fact that Liverpool even failed to qualify for the Champions League speaks volumes about their failed campaign.

Chelsea went into a season-long slumber and couldn't recover from a horrible start. But unlike them, Liverpool performed well. Going into the penultimate matchday, Liverpool had a genuine shot at finishing in the top four.

However, two draws in the final two games allowed Newcastle United and Manchester United to secure Champions League qualification ahead of The Reds. As a result, Liverpool fans will need to get accustomed to Thursday night football action in the Europa League.

But despite this, fans have reasons to be optimistic for the next season, as the club looks to be in a strong position to finish in the top four and fight for the title.

So, without further ado, let's look at three reasons why Liverpool will challenge for the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season:

#3. Strong midfield options

Newest addition to Liverpool's midfield - Dominik Szoboszlai

Although Klopp' team has been unable to match the consistency levels of Pep Guardiola's team, the German knows the strengths and weaknesses of his squad.

Klopp has successfully replaced outgoing and aging players when the time was right. After last season's midfield struggles, the club has quickly moved to replace the departing Arthur Melo, Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It is important to note that the club has trimmed the squad by removing surplus players. With the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool has secured two young promising midfielders who could serve the club for years to come.

Both players are versatile and have experience playing in a variety of roles, including deep-lying playmaker, box-to-box midfielder, and attacking midfielder. They possess intelligence, tactical awareness, and press-resistance, making them suitable for Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 formation.

#2. Lack of Champions League football

UEFA Champions League trophy cabinet

Missing out on the Champions League was a blow to the club's stature. However, if we look at last season, not participating in the competition can also be a blessing in disguise.

Arsenal challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title, and one key factor that helped them sustain the challenge was the lack of Champions League action.

Although Arsenal had to navigate the group stages of the Europa League, it is fair to say that advancing from those stages is easier than progressing from the Champions League group stages.

In the previous season, the club had to field a strong squad in all six group stage games due to a heavy 4-1 defeat in the first game against Napoli. This time around, the Reds can rest key players for Premier League games and gain an advantage over their league rivals.

#1. Regression to the mean

Liverpool FC vs RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League RO 16

With the exception of Tottenham, nearly every rival that challenged or outperformed The Reds in the 2022-23 season exceeded preseason expectations.

Arsenal had a tremendous season, finishing second despite initially aiming for a Champions League place. Newcastle United will appear in the Champions League for the first time in nearly two decades, and Manchester United benefited from the arrival of Erik ten Hag. Even Brighton and Aston Villa did not anticipate landing in European places at the beginning of the season.

Against these rivals, The Reds dropped points in either the home or away legs of the season. Wayward finishing, defensive lapses, and surrendering under pressure resulted in Liverpool dropping points to bottom-of-the-table teams.

In the 2022-23 season, Klopp's men only managed six wins in 19 away games and earned a limited number of points against bottom-half teams.

With a bit of luck, these stats can turn in Liverpool's favor this season. No club has ever won the Premier League four times in a row, and now that Manchester City has achieved their European dream, they will find it hard to motivate themselves to win it all over again.

In that scenario, no rival is better suited to dethrone the reigning English champions than Liverpool. Klopp's men have been there and done it before, and there is no reason why they can't replicate the form that made them champions in the 2019-20 season.

