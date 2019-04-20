×
Three reasons Messi will win the Ballon d'Or this season

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.34K   //    20 Apr 2019, 18:36 IST

Messi has been in otherworldly form this season
Messi has been in otherworldly form this season

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are on an all-conquering rampage in Europe this season, demolishing all in their path. They steamrolled past Manchester United 4-0 to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and have 9 point lead at the top of the La Liga table, with just 6 games left in the league. The Blaugrana are well on course for a treble, having already booked their spot in the Copa del Rey (Spanish Cup) final, where they will face Valencia CF on 25th May. Barcelona are the only European top 5 leagues side to have completed two trebles and this season's treble, if it materialises will give them a jaw-dropping 'treble treble' to add to their already world-beating set of accomplishments.

Cristiano Ronaldo on the other hand is having a relatively underwhelming season going by his lofty standards. The Portuguese talisman's club side Juventus was eliminated by the exciting AFC Ajax from the UEFA Champions League and the Old Lady was also eliminated from the Coppa Italia. Although Juventus have a 17 point lead in the Italian Seria A, Ronaldo is just 4th in the top-scorers list behind Fabio Quagliarella, Krzysztof Piatek and Duvan Zapata.

The Ballon d'Or is widely recognized as the most prestigious individual accolade in football. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the record winners at 5 each. Lionel Messi has not won the Ballon d'Or since 2015 with the last three editions going twice to Cristiano Ronaldo and the defending winner being Real Madrid's Luka Modric. The Argentine talisman seems hungry as ever for trophies and goals, playing an instrumental role in Barcelona progressing towards a historic treble treble. He was in imperious form in the Champions League quarterfinals, plundering two goals in the return leg at the Nou Camp to brush aside a clearly inferior Manchester United side.

In this article, we look at three reasons why the magisterial 'Messiah' already deserves the Ballon d'Or, for this otherworldly performances this season.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi
