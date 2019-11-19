Three signings Arsenal could make in January to save their season

It’s fair to say that Arsenal’s season hasn’t gone to plan. The Gunners sit eight points behind the top four places, with an incredibly difficult Christmas fixture list coming up. The fans are uneasy and Unai Emery’s tenure is under severe scrutiny. There are cries of #EmeryOut, so much so that the board had to release a statement in defence of the Spaniard.

For Arsenal, there are two ways to turn this situation around. One, Emery completely rethinks his philosophy, or two, which is more likely, the board invests more funds into the team. Because after close to three months, it’s clear there are several weaknesses in the squad, the same ones that were prevalent at the start of the season.

Here are three signings Arsenal could make in January that could save their season.

#3 Nathan Ake

It may not have worked out at Chelsea for the Dutchman but since making his move to Bournemouth permanent, he’s excelled. The 24-year-old has been a cornerstone of Eddie Howe’s establishing of Bournemouth as a top-half team. Quietly but surely, Nathan Ake has been one of the most consistent performers in the entire league. Ake’s astute positioning and ability to mark tightly would make him a stupendous upgrade on what Arsenal currently have.

With William Saliba set to arrive next summer, Ake would be the perfect long-term partner for the Frenchman. Saliba would need a calming presence alongside him to settle into life in the Premier League. Also, this could develop into a formidable and long-term partnership due to the young age of the former Chelsea defender. In today’s market, any fee under £40million would be a steal for the youngster as his talent would demand much more in other markets across the globe.

