Three worst signings made by Chelsea in past January transfer windows

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Dec 2019, 22:56 IST SHARE

Fernando Torres.

The January transfer window has never been the ideal time for the clubs to conduct their transfer business. Majority of the clubs don't prefer to sell their best players mid-season, forcing the interested parties to pay way over the odds in order to get their targets. Moreover, players usually fail to hit the ground running at their new clubs as it takes them time to adapt to their new surroundings and get used to their new teammates when they come in during mid-season.

Chelsea were hit by a two-window transfer ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last summer. However, they will be free to sign players in January after their ban was reduced to half. Frank Lampard will be looking to bolster his squad in the winter transfer window in order to improve their chances of finishing inside the top-four and compete in the UEFA Champions League, if they manage to qualify for the knockout stages.

However, their record in the winter transfer window hasn't been great in recent years as most of their mid-season arrivals failed to live up to their billing. Here are three of the worst signings made by the Blues in the January transfer window.

Also read: Top 5 Dutch players to have played in Premier League history

#3 Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado.

Juan Cuadrado completed his move to Chelsea from Fiorentina back in 2015 for a reported fee of around £26 million. The Colombian seemed like a sensational signing at that time and was expected to flourish under Jose Mourinho's counter-attacking style at Stamford Bridge. The winger had everything in his locker- frightening pace, goals and creativity, and the fans just couldn't wait to watch him play.

However, Cuadrado never settled at his new club and the standard of his performances on the pitch dropped week after week. He managed just 4 starts for the Blues that entire season and was loaned to Juventus in August, just 6 months after his arrival in London. After his two-year loan spell in Turin, he completed a permanent move to the Bianconeri back in 2017 for a reported fee of £17 million.

1 / 3 NEXT