“Time to go” “I’d pay his flight” - Liverpool fans react surprisingly to latest Mohamed Salah transfer update

With the transfer window approaching, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah will reportedly leave the club in the summer. The Saudi Pro League are preparing their initial move for the Egyptian, as per Graeme Bailey.

Mo Salah has been with the Reds since 2017, following his transfer from Serie A club AS Roma. He has won several honors with the club, including the 2019–20 Premier League, the 2021–22 FA Cup, the 2021–22 and 2023–24 EFL Cup, the 2022 FA Community Shield, the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

Following the news of his potential transfer to the Saudi league, Liverpool fans reacted in a variety of ways on social media, with some of them surprised.

Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"Sad to say but 150m or so to rebuild would do coutinho levels of success"

Another added:

"It’s time to go."

"I'd pay his flight," one account said.

Another wrote:

"1000% yes"

On March 31, 2024, Mohamed Salah made his 25th goal contribution (16 G, 9 A) this season. This was the seventh consecutive Premier League season where he has reached that number. Only Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer had held this record previously. He has 154 league goals with Liverpool.

Liverpool's current standing in the Premier League

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table with 71 points from 31 matches. They missed a great opportunity to get back on top of the table with the 2-2 draw against Manchester United on April 7.

Although, Liverpool have the same points as Arsenal, the Gunners currently top the table because of their superior goal difference. The Reds will next play against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on April at their home ground, Anfield.

On April 12, Jürgen Klopp's squad will face Atalanta BC in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League.

