Title-chasing AC Milan miss chance to go top of Serie A after derby stalemate

There were so many derbies over the weekend. However, only the Derby della Madonnina between AC Milan and Inter Milan had the ability to change the top of a domestic league table.

The rivalry between AC Milan and Inter Milan is well-documented. However, in recent times, the latter has enjoyed more success, with the latest being their Serie A triumph last season.

There was, therefore, a lot at stake when the two Milan teams met on Sunday at the San Siro, and the bragging rights have always been an added incentive.

Although the game ultimately ended in a draw, there was a lot of entertainment for all fans watching. The quality was superb, and the intensity was high from both teams.

AC Milan



Finisce in pareggio il primo derby della stagione



#SempreMilan #MilanInter

Spoils shared in Milan derby

AC Milan have been slightly better than Inter Milan this season and came into the derby with a seven-point lead over their regional rivals.

However, once the game began, there was very little that separated both sides. Inter Milan started on the ascendency and deservedly took the lead in the 11th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu scored from the penalty spot against his former club.

Sensing defeat, the Rossoneri quickly reorganized themselves and came back strongly. Six minutes after going down, Stefano Pioli’s side restored parity when Stefan de Vrij put the ball into his own net.

Inter Milan had the chance to take the lead again in the 27th minute, but Lautaro Martinez failed to convert from the spot, with Ciprian Tatarusanu saving his penalty kick. It was an end-to-end game, and a draw was probably what both teams deserved.

AC Milan



🗣️ Le dichiarazioni del Mister, di Tomori e Cirpian al termine di



#SempreMilan 🗣️ The Coach, @fikayotomori_ and penalty saver Tătărușanu shared their thoughts following the derby🗣️ Le dichiarazioni del Mister, di Tomori e Cirpian al termine di #MilanInter 🗣️ The Coach, @fikayotomori_ and penalty saver Tătărușanu shared their thoughts following the derby🗣️ Le dichiarazioni del Mister, di Tomori e Cirpian al termine di #MilanInter#SempreMilan https://t.co/fpXc10rg4i

AC Milan blow away chance to go top of Serie A

Having said that, AC Milan will feel hard done by the result. With Napoli drawing against Genoa earlier on Sunday, the Rossoneri had the chance to leapfrog the Partenopei.

However, they failed to claim the three points, which left them in second place, although they are currently level on points with Napoli at the top of the table.

“The glass is half-full. You aim to win, but it was complicated, the team showed a lot of spirit and we struggled a bit too much in the first half, but then emerged after the break,” Piolo said after the game, as quoted by Football Italia.

“Inter are a strong side and we proved that we are strong too. It was a positive performance. Look at the average age difference for the starting XI between Milan and Inter.

“We needed time to gain that experience, form that confidence and now we can fight it out with the best in Serie A. There can be difficulties, but we showed courage tonight again and both teams had the opportunities to win.”

The season is still young, but AC Milan have flattered to deceive so far. They will certainly need to buck up to save their season.

