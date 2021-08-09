Top 5 potential replacements for Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to join Chelsea, and the deal is expected to be announced soon. The Belgian was keen on staying at Inter Milan, but the club's plans for the future changed his mind, and he is now set for a return to Stamford Bridge.

Inter Milan have reportedly accepted a £97M bid from Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, and the striker is set to complete the move soon. Notably, the San Siro-based side played a friendly last night against Parma, and the Belgian was not in the squad.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC



Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/N47ksuRGpM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 7, 2021

Inter Milan will still have Lautaro Martinez, Martín Adrián Satriano Costa and Andrea Pinamonti on their books, but will be looking to sign an experienced replacement for Romelu Lukaku. This season, the defending Serie A champions will need an out-and-out goalscorer who can complement Lautaro Martinez upfront.

Reports suggest Inter Milan have a few names on their target list and that they are working on getting one of them signed this week.

On that note, here are

5 strikers Inter Milan should target as Romelu Lukaku's replacement:

#5 Dusan Vlahovic

Benevento Calcio v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic, the 21-year-old striker from Fiorentina, has to be the leading man on Inter's target list this summer. The Serbian was outstanding in Serie A last season and scored 21 goals for his side.

In the 37 appearances for Fiorentina, Dusan Vlahovic led their attack and finished with 3 assists as well. He finished just 3 goals behind Romelu Lukaku and had 2.3 shots per game, a very similar stat to the Belgian.

Should Inter sign Dusan Vlahovic, they could easily have the best young striker pairing right now, as Lautaro Martinez is just 23-years-old. The Serbian's physicality and the Argentine's pace should be enough to help Inter fight for the crown once again.

Reports suggest Fiorentina have set a price tag of €60 million on the Serbian.

#4 Duván Zapata

Atalanta BC v Bologna FC - Serie A

Duván Zapata did not enjoy a great season with Atalanta but still managed to score 15 goals in Serie A. The striker has also registered 9 assists in his 37 appearances for the club.

The Colombian is 30-years-old but has a few years left in him in the top flight. If Inter are looking for an experienced striker, who has played in Serie A and the UEFA Champions League, Duván Zapata fits their bill perfectly.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (97) and Ciro Immobile 🇮🇹 (92) have played a direct hand in more Serie A goals than Duvan Zapata 🇨🇴 (78) over the last three seasons. [whoscored] #Atalanta #Inter pic.twitter.com/lANOnUjRam — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 4, 2021

Atalanta are reportedly open to selling the striker, which should make things easier for Inter to wrap things up.

