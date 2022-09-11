"To be left out at this stage is not a good sign" - Journalist worried about Arsenal star's World Cup chances 

Journalist Tim Vickery believes Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes not being called up for Brazil's upcoming friendlies is a sign suggesting he might miss out on the FIFA World Cup.

Selecao will play against Ghana on September 23 and Tunisia on September 27 in their final two matches before the World Cup in Qatar.

Coach Tite has announced his squad list for the two friendlies and one of the big names missing is Gabriel.

The centre-back is yet to make his debut for Brazil even though he was a part of the squad in 2021 and earlier this year as well.

After his solid performances for Arsenal in recent months, it was believed that Gabriel will at least find a way into the squad. However, he has been left behind as Tite has called up Juventus' Gleison Bremer and Roma's Roger Ibanez.

Vickery believes this could hamper the Arsenal defender's chances of making it to the World Cup in November. In his column for ESPN, he wrote:

"With his left foot and his leadership qualities, Gabriel Magalhaes had looked like a lock for the fourth centre-back spot. But there are first call-ups for two Italy-based players, Bremer of Juventus and Ibanez of Roma. Magalhaes has not yet had an opportunity to play, but he has been part of the squad."

He added:

"Has Magalhaes definitely been overtaken by the two newcomers? Before the call-up it might have been thought that these friendlies were the ideal opportunity for Tite to have a look at him in a match situation. To be left out at this stage is not a good sign."

Gabriel joined Arsenal from Lille in 2020 and has played 77 matches for the club in all competitions. The Gunners have kept just two clean sheets in seven matches so far this season.

Tite on Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus' absence from Brazil squad ahead of World Cup

Another major omission from Brazil's squad for their final two friendlies before the World Cup is Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus.

The former Manchester City man has been in terrific form since joining the Gunners for £45 million earlier this summer. He has registered three goals and three assists in seven matches across all competitions so far.

Speaking about why the Arsenal man was not included in the squad, Tite said:

"Gabriel Jesus, specifically, is having a great time and in contention. Absolutely, yes. These call-ups serve as opportunities for others. As well as others in this same context."

He added:

"Regarding the number of attackers. Football is creation and scoring, and defensive solidity. If you run away from these characteristics, you will lose. This balance point is very difficult in a team and we are looking for it. This number of attackers will not be determined. Athletes’ versatility is an important part."

Brazil have plenty of options in attack with the likes of Neymar Jr., Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Pedro, Matheus Cunha, and more. It will certainly be a big task for Tite picking his squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

