Top 10 Chelsea record signings in history | Premier League 2019-20

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Over the years, Chelsea Football Club have established themselves as a superpower in European football and have been one of the most successful clubs in the modern era of the Premier League. While their success can be attributed to the fact that some of the best managers in the world have graced the club over the years, the Blues have never shied away from spending the big bucks in the transfer market.

Since Israeli Russian multi-billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003, Chelsea have sent out massive statements of intent in terms of transfers and have often signed the best players in the world, a setup that has contributed to their on-field success.

Despite chopping and changing manager for fun over the years, the Blues have enjoyed continued success and it could be argued that such a regime has been instrumental in their rise to the top, as they've spared no expense in their course for glory whilst making it clear that they will not tolerate mediocrity.

While Manchester United's capture of Paul Pogba for a record-breaking £89 million fee in 2017 remains the Premier League record for the highest sum paid by an English club to secure the services of a player, Chelsea have been involved in several high profile captures themselves in recent Premier League history. That said, here are 10 players who broke the club's transfer record at the time of signing.

*All figures are correct as per transfermarkt.com

#10 Michy Batshuayi (2016, €39 million)

Chelsea FC v Lille OSC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Signed by Antonio Conte in the summer of 2016, Michy Batshuayi is 10th on the list of Chelsea's transfer record signings and the Belgian striker has enjoyed a tumultuous spell in England, since making the move from Marseille in Ligue 1.

While he played second fiddle to Diego Costa in the Blues' title-winning 2016-17 season, Batshuayi will be remembered for a long time, as his crowning moment came when he scored the goal that sealed Chelsea the title that year, coming off the bench to score the solitary goal in the 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion.

After the arrival of Alvaro Morata in the following summer, Batshuayi fell further down the pecking order and was loaned out to Crystal Palace, as he returned to the club this summer under Frank Lampard.

He is currently Chelsea's second-choice striker behind academy graduate Tammy Abraham and his tally of 25 goals and 6 assists from 75 appearances for the club doesn't exactly set the world on fire.

