Top 10 most expensive forwards in world football

Football has experienced a paradigm shift in the last couple of years as it has become more financially driven. Every football club wants to secure top talent to win as many trophies as possible.

Top attackers like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen are valued at a price of around €200 million by their respective clubs in today's market. Up-and-coming talented forwards such as 22-year-old Goncalo Ramos, who famously scored a hat-trick in the World Cup after replacing Cristiano Ronaldo and 20-year-old Danish sensation Rasmus Hojlund are also attracting eye-watering fees close to €100 million.

In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 most expensive forwards in football history.

#10 Romelu Lukaku - €113M

Romelu Lukaku

Prolific Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, made a remarkable return to Chelsea in 2021, 10 years after his first spell with the club. Lukaku's impressive performances in the 2020-21 Serie A season, where he ended as the second-highest goal scorer, prompted Chelsea to acquire his services for a whopping fee of €113 million.

This transfer broke the club's previous record and underlined Lukaku's status as one of the top forwards in the world. The transfer, however, did not work out for both club and player after an underwhelming first season and Lukaku was loaned back last season to the Nerazzurri.

#9 Eden Hazard - €115M

Eden Hazard

In the summer of 2019, Real Madrid bought their most expensive and arguably, their worst signing, Eden Hazard, for €115 million. Being considered one of the best players in the Premier League, Hazard's arrival was met with high expectations.

However, his time in the Spanish capital was plagued with injuries, and the Belgian managed to only make a paltry 76 appearances across competitions, scoring seven goals and giving 12 assists.

#8 Cristiano Ronaldo - €117M

Atalanta BC v Juventus - TIMVISION Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo, unarguably one of the best players to ever play the beautiful game and known for his incredible goal-scoring prowess, has also left a mark on the transfer market. In 2018, after achieving numerous successes with Real Madrid, Ronaldo made a surprising move to Juventus for a fee of €117 million.

This transfer not only made Cristiano Ronaldo the highest-paid player in Serie A but also underlined his status as one of the most expensive forwards in football history. The Portuguese icon went on to score an astounding 101 goals in 134 games across competitions for the Bianconeri.

#7 Jack Grealish - €117.5M

Jack Grealish

Former Aston Villa talisman Jack Grealish made a life-changing switch from Aston Villa to Manchester City for a brobdingnagian fee of €117.5 million. He became the most expensive British player as of when the transfer happened.

The transfer made him the highest-paid English player at Manchester City. Grealish quickly integrated into Pep Guardiola's system and played a crucial role in Manchester City's treble-winning campaign. The Englishman has scored 11 goals and given 15 assists in 89 games across competitions so far for the Cityzens.

#6 Antoine Griezmann - €120M

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann's transfer from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in 2019 made headlines due to its significant fee of €120 million. Barcelona, in need of a striker, seized the opportunity when Griezmann's release clause dropped from €200 million to €120 million.

Griezmann's time at Barcelona was not as successful as expected where he scored 35 goals and gave 17 assists in 102 games across competitions. He eventually returned to Atletico Madrid, showcasing the unpredictable nature of the football transfer market.

#5 Joao Felix - €127.2M

Enter caption

At just 19 years old, Joao Felix made a remarkable move from Benfica to Atletico Madrid for a whopping €127.2 million. The decision to invest heavily in a relatively young player surprised many, considering his limited experience in the Primeira Liga. The main reason Atletico Madrid purchased him was to replace him with Antoine Griezmann, who at the time was going to Barcelona.

The Portuguese's time in the Spanish capital hasn't been that impressive, with 34 goals in 131 appearances across competitions. The Portuguese was sent on loan in the second half of last season, where he once again failed to deliver.

#4 Ousmane Dembele - €135M

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele became Barcelona's second-highest signing in 2017, with the initial fee of €96.8 million potentially rising to €135 million.

Barcelona saw great potential in the young French forward, who had displayed impressive performances for Borussia Dortmund. Although his time at Barcelona has been marred by constant injuries, his transfer fee reflects the club's belief in his abilities.

The Frenchman has made 185 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, scoring 40 goals and giving 43 assists. He has won a total of seven trophies including three La Liga titles.

#3 Phillipe Coutinho - €135M

Phillipe Coutinho

In 2018, Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for a transfer fee of €135 million, which was more than Dembele. At the time, the Brazilian playmaker was the most expensive transfer in Barcelona's history.

Coutinho’s time at Barcelona didn’t live up to the hype, however, and he was unable to replicate his Liverpool form. He scored 25 goals and gave 14 assists in 106 appearances across competitions for the club. The Reds, on the other hand, went on to win back-to-back titles in the Champions League and in the Premier League.

#2 Kylian Mbappe - €180M

Kylian Mbappe

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Kylian Mbappe, made history with his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Monaco for a transfer fee of €180 million. This move not only made him the second-most expensive player but also the most expensive teenager in the world.

The Frenchman was a child prodigy during his time at Monaco, known for his blistering pace and clinical finishing. He came into the limelight during the 2016–17 UEFA Champions League campaign, scoring six goals as he helped the club reach the semi-finals of the competition.

Mbappe's time in the French capital has been outstanding, and he is the club's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 games. Even though he is yet to win the UCL with the French giants, there are no doubts that Mbappe has been an integral part of PSG's successes in the last couple of years.

#1 Neymar - €222M

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior

PSG's pursuit of a superstar led them to Neymar, a Brazilian sensation who left Barcelona for a world record fee of €222 million. This historic transfer made Neymar the most expensive player in the world, capturing the attention of football fans worldwide.

Despite facing criticism for leaving Barcelona, Neymar's impact on PSG has been undeniable, with his skill and flair elevating the team's performances. The Brazilian has scored 118 goals and given 77 assists in 173 games across competitions fo the Parisians. One thing is certain: Neymar's move to PSG will be remembered for ages.