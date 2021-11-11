Top 10 footballers who currently wear Nike boots (2021)

Nike is one of the leading sports brands in the world, along with Adidas and Puma. It is the world's largest supplier of boots and apparel while being a leading manufacturer of sports equipment. Nike's trademark tagline of "Just do it" is extremely popular across the globe, with many superstars being their brand ambassadors.

Nike, the American company, are preferred by some of the top footballers due to their quality and comfort. Almost half of the footballers in Europe's top five leagues prefer Nike boots, with their competitor Adidas just behind in terms of popularity. Puma is the third leading brand in the world, but they are behind the top two giants by some margin.

Over the years, some of the greatest footballers have graced the field while wearing Nike boots. Players like Paolo Maldini, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo and Paul Scholes were avid wearers of Nike boots, among other notable names.

Top 10 footballers who currently wear Nike boots

#10 Thibaut Courtois

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Thibaut Courtois, is an avid user of Nike boots and gloves. The Belgian goalkeeper rose to prominence with his stint at Atletico Madrid and Chelsea, where he was the undisputed #1 choice for their goalkeeping position. Since his transfer from Chelsea in 2018, the 29-year-old has been with Real Madrid.

A towering presence between the sticks, Courtois is renowned for his reach and quick reactions as a goalie. Over the years, the Belgian has made some outrageous saves and cemented his legacy as one of the world's best goalkeepers. Courtois uses the Nike Magista Opus Line as his boots and Nike Vapor 3 goalkeeper gloves.

#9 Luka Modric

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Luka Modric has enjoyed an incredible career at Real Madrid. Along with his partner-in-crime Toni Kroos, the Croatian magician has pulled the strings for Los Blancos' success in the last decade. Modric prefers the Nike Mercurial Vapor PE Series as his boots, having been associated with the company for a long time.

In addition to winning every possible trophy for the Spanish giants, Modric led Croatia to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final. For his exploits that year, he was awarded the Ballon d'Or award. He continues to be one of the starting midfielders for his club and country even at the age of 36.

#8 Eden Hazard

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

One of Chelsea's greatest players, Eden Hazard, left an incredible mark during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. Numerous trophies and individual honors have followed the Belgian winger due to his majestic displays throughout the past decade.

Hazard ended up with 110 goals and 92 assists for the Blues, before moving to Real Madrid in 2019. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old's time at the Spanish capital has been disappointing so far. Riddled with injuries, he is far from his best and stays below the pecking order at Madrid.

Since his professional debut, Hazard has been tied up with Nike and has been a constant user of the Nike Mercurial Vapor series.

