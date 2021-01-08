Top 10 footballers with the highest market value decrease in 2020

2020 turned out to be much more of a bane than a boon for most footballers. Despite some excelling during the year, it is safe to say that others truly struggled to cope because of a variety of factors.

Fixture congestion, fitness levels, constant rescheduling, fatigue, overwhelming pressure to perform and the general fear of a pandemic made it challenging for even world-class players to stand up and deliver consistently in 2020.

Expectedly, that resulted in their market values dropping significantly. While several players saw their market values increase, many others saw their market values dip.

A player's market value is usually influenced by a bevy of factors such as skill, performance, age, duration of their contract, form and market conditions in general. Of course, it must be remembered that the pandemic would also have influenced the market, and subsequently, the market values of players.

In this listicle, we take a look at the top ten players whose market values decreased the most in 2020, as per Transfermarkt. Without further ado, let's begin.

#10 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) - ↓€35M

Alexandre Lacazette will hope to find form in 2021.

Market value at the start of 2020: €70M

Market value at the end of 2020: €35M

Decrease: ↓€35M.

Alexandre Lacazette's drop in form has been reflected in Arsenal's struggles in recent times.

Since the appointment of current manager Mikel Arteta in December 2019, the club simply hasn't been able to get a move in terms of their performances. The Gunners finished the 2019-20 season in eighth place in the Premier League table, with their FA Cup victory coming as a consolation.

Correspondingly, 29-year-old Lacazette has also seemingly struggled to find consistency. In 2020, the French striker made 41 appearances for Arsenal but only managed to score 12 goals and assist six - figures simply not good enough at a club that usually aspires to finish in the Premier League's top four.

Additionally, in the entire 2019-20 season, Lacazette only scored 12 goals - the fewest goals he has scored in a season since 2012-13. He ended December 2020 on a positive note, but his market value still took a significant hit in 2020.

Lacazette's current contract expires in June 2022

#9 Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - ↓€35M

Injuries and inconsistency plagued Paul Pogba last season

Market value at the start of 2020: €100M.

Market value at the end of 2020: €65M.

Decrease: ↓€35M.

In August 2019, Paul Pogba suffered an ankle injury that recurred twice, leading the player to miss a majority of the 2019-20 season.

The Manchester United star subsequently underwent surgery in January 2020 but was unable to return to action until football restarted in June following the COVID019-enforced break.

The ongoing 2020-21 season has seen Pogba being used in a reduced capacity, as the 27-year-old has only played nine full matches in all competitions. Injuries aside, inconsistency has also plagued the France international.

Pogba is yet to sign a new contract with the Red Devils, while his current contract expires in June 2022. Correspondingly, his market value dropped by €35M during the last year.