Top 10 footballers who received the highest wages in China

The Chinese Super League was noticed across the globe when it started displaying its financial prowess. It started with popular European footballers joining the league as they came closer towards hanging their boots. China soon became a destination for enjoying lucrative wages and renowned players in their prime also started considering it a potential destination.

Before anyone knew it, the Chinese Super League had become home to some of the most sought after players. They were snatching away targets from top clubs who were used to competing with Europe's elite in the Champions League.

Now there is no debate about the fact that footballers are concerned about what they earn, it's quite natural. The offers from China were at times too good to be refused and abandoning top quality football in Europe to avail them did not seem to be a major regret.

The Chinese Super League on the other hand used these star attractions to in fact accelerate and elevate their profits. It is also a fact that having some popular faces from Europe has helped improve the quality of football played at grassroots levels in China.

So without any further ado, let's take a loot at 10 footballers who received the highest ever wages in China:

#10 Marouane Fellaini - £205,000 per week

Kashima Antlers v Shandong Luneng - AFC Champions League Group E

Marouane Fellaini departed for China after a five-and-a-half year spell with Manchester United. The Belgian divided opinion during his time at Old Trafford and was liked by a certain set of fans, while others steadily grew out of love with him. Fellaini joined Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng in January 2019.

The 34-year old is on a £205,000-per-week package in China which is more than handsome in an age when many hang their boots. For a central midfielder, his form has been pretty impressive, scoring 30 goals and assisting another five in just 73 appearances.

The Belgian's time with the Red Devils coincided with a period when they were in decline after Sir Alex Ferguson had retired. However, he did win four trophies with United, including the Europa League. Fellaini's solitary trophy in China is the 2020 FA Cup.

#9 Eder - £213,000 per week

Germany v Italy - Quarter Final: UEFA Euro 2016

In what turned out to be a great gamble, Inter Milan forward Eder proved quite a hit in China, compared to his time in Italy. Over the course of three seasons in Italy, Eder could only score a mere 14 goals for Inter. Jiangsu Suning decided to give the Brazilian a chance to showcase his ability in China and he made the most of it.

In his 32 games in China, the Italian made 50 goal contributions and clearly made his £213,000 per week wages look well deserved. The club won the Chinese Super League in 2020 with Eder scoring crucial match-winners and equalizers.

Suning, who owns Jiangsu, was also one of Inter's major stakeholders and explored the idea of bringing their flop from one club to another. The striker played alongside other popular names like ex-Chelsea midfielder Ramires and Alex Teixeira from Shakhtar Donetsk. The forward is now playing for Sao Paulo in Brazil.

#8 Paulinho - £230,000 per week

Melbourne Victory v Guangzhou Evergrande - AFC Champions League Group F

Paulinho was part of some big money transfers that saw him land and leave China. He was sold for heavy transfer fees in both cases and hence due to being in demand he was quite a lofty earner. In fact, he was in and out of China quite frequently.

He first moved to Guangzhou Evergrande from Spurs in 2015, then joined Barcelona in 2017 and was back again in China in 2018. He was on a contract that saw him earn £230,000 weekly. His impact was visible from the get go in the Chinese Super League as he helped GZ Evergrande to two successive titles.

Paulinho made a total of 256 appearances during his two stints in China, scoring 75 goals and laying assists for another 29. He also got his hands on the Chinese Super Cup and FA Cup in his first spell.

