Top 10 footballers in the world right now according to fans (2021)

It's that time of the year when players are hailed for their performances, and GOAL has polled fans for their opinions on the best footballers in 2021.

With the two greatest players of this generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, relatively unsettled at club level, 2021 was a good year for the younger players to take charge. Youngsters like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland performed admirably well, and experienced heads like Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema also had a very good year.

The poll was carried out among as many as 14 million football fans from across the globe. Who emerged as the no.1 on the list? Here is a detailed look at the top 10 players of 2021 according to fans:

#10 Neymar Jr

Brazil and PSG star Neymar finished in 10th place in the vote after a year of near-misses for the world's most expensive player. The 29-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions for his club as they narrowly failed to win their now-customary Ligue 1 title as Lille pulled off a surprise. He was also a part of the team that lost in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League to Manchester City.

Neymar played a starring role for Brazil as they were defeated in the final of the 2021 Copa America. He then returned to help Brazil become the first team from South America to reach the 2022 World Cup with 15 goal contributions in only nine matches.

#9 Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin De Bruyne were well below his usual standards as he suffered several injuries. However, he played an important role for club and country when fit.

De Bruyne was part of the City side that regained the Premier League crown and won the Carabao Cup before losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year 👏 Kevin De Bruyne has been clinical for Belgium this year 👏 https://t.co/CKaYiyoXSD

The Belgian international, who went off injured in the Champions League final, returned during Euro 2020 for Belgium but was knocked out in the quarter-finals by eventual winners Italy.

#8 N'Golo Kante

Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante reminded the world of his impressive capabilities as he delivered consecutive man-of-the-match performances in the latter stages of Chelsea's successful UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Frenchman had a tough start to the season under Frank Lampard as he battled through injuries. The 30-year-old midfielder was also part of the French squad for Euro 2020 before an injury curtailed his involvement in the UEFA Nations League Finals.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ngolo Kante stats for the 2020/21 season. Performed at his best when we needed him to be in the @ChampionsLeague Ngolo Kante stats for the 2020/21 season. Performed at his best when we needed him to be in the @ChampionsLeague. https://t.co/wwDm4pCae1

The midfielder has scored two Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, helping the European champions reach the top of the league standings.

