Top 10 goal-scorers in the 2020-21 Premier League season so far

We're one match week past the halfway mark in the ongoing Premier League season. At the end of match week 20, it's fair to say that the season hasn't gone as expected.

Liverpool, the defending Premier League champions, have had their fair share of struggles and find themselves in fourth position, following the crucial win against Tottenham Hotspur this past match week.

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal have also struggled and are currently placed eighth and ninth in the Premier League table, respectively. Tottenham Hotspur have also been inconsistent, while Manchester United and Manchester City have fared best among the top teams.

The Red Devils occupy second place with 40 points, and their blue rivals occupy the top spot with 41 points, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

This season's unpredictability has seen Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham United do well them for themselves. On the other hand, the likes of Leeds and Aston Villa have played extremely attacking football and have scored more than 30 goals in their respective campaigns.

This season has constantly been exciting with goals aplenty, as many new faces have consistently been delivering the goods. That said, here is a look at the top 10 footballers who have scored the most goals in the Premier League so far this season:

Stats accurate as of the end of 28th January 2021 (Match Week 20)

Special mention: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) - 8 goals, 18 matches

#10 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) - 8

Ollie Watkins in action for Aston Villa.

Goals scored so far this season in the Premier League: 8

Premier League matches played this season: 18

Aston Villa's leading goal-scorer, Ollie Watkins, has been supremely influential in the team's excellent performances this season, as they sit six points off the top four with two games in hand.

25-year-old Watkins has played every minute in all 18 of Aston Villa's matches in the Premier League this season. He has scored 8 goals, including a hat-trick in the 7-2 drubbing handed to Liverpool earlier in the season and a brace against Arsenal a few weeks later.

Two in two for Ollie Watkins ✌

#9 Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) - 8

Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring a goal for Arsenal.

Goals scored so far this season in the Premier League: 8

Premier League matches played this season: 17

It's no coincidence that Arsenal's resurgence and Alexandre Lacazette's return to form have occurred simultaneously - they very much go hand-in-hand. After struggling throughout the first half of the season, Arsenal have been on a splendid run in the last six Premier League matches, winning five and drawing the other.

In those six matches, Lacazette has scored five goals and assisted one more. The 29-year-old began the season well, scoring a goal each in the first three matches of the season. However, he had given Arsenal barely any returns thereafter, until recently.

Lacazette has rediscovered his 18/19 form.



Lacazette has rediscovered his 18/19 form.

What a turnaround. ❤️

Lacazette has made 17 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season but has only played six full matches, and yet, is the club's leading goal-scorer. The Frenchman has scored eight Premier League goals in 1,121 minutes of playing time.