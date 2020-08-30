Top 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets this season (2019/20)

Just as important as scoring goals at one end is keeping them out at the other. A strong defence led by a top goalkeeper is a dream combination for any side and some of the best teams in the world, unsurprisingly, also have some of the best goalkeepers.

The debate over who is the greatest goalkeeper in the world is an argument for another day. A good goalkeeper has to have an array of qualities ranging from shot stopping, handling and positioning to passing the ball out from the back.

One of the most common parameters by which goalkeepers are measured by is the number of clean sheets that one keeps over the course of a season. So, let's take a look at the top 10 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets this season.

#10 Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan) - 16 clean sheets

Samir Handanovic saves a Luis Muriel penalty

The Inter Milan goalkeeper Samir Handanovic did excellently between the sticks for the Nerrazzuri this season and played a crucial role in Antonio Conte's side keeping the best defensive record in the league. They conceded 7 goals fewer than eventual Serie A winners Juventus.

Handanovic is a great shot stopper with excellent reflexes. He is difficult to get past from close range. At 193 cms, the Slovenian is excellent at making himself big and stopping shots from close proximity. He is 36-years-old but his performance levels haven't dipped.

#9 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - 16 clean sheets

Alisson Becker

Like Samir Handanovic, the Liverpool no. 1 has also kept 16 clean sheets except for he took 11 fewer games to do it than his Inter Milan counterpart. Alisson has been excellent for Liverpool and played a big hand in maintaining Anfield as the fortress it is.

Alisson is a great shot stopper and is equally adept at handling balls from both long and close range. He is also excellent with the ball at his feet and enjoys playing the ball out from the back. The Brazilian also loves to step out and sweep behind the Liverpool backline and does it with elan.

#8 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) - 17 clean sheets

Marc-Andre ter Stegen in action against Real Madrid

The Barcelona no.1 is widely considered as one of the best goalkeepers plying their trade presently. The German international is an outstanding goalkeeper and in addition to his obvious shot stopping abilities, he is excellent with the ball at his feet as well. Well, he better be because he plays for Barcelona after all.

No La Liga keeper has a better pass completion rate than the German. Ter Stegen is agile and brave and he never shies away from putting his body on the line to dive in to collect a ball where the boots are flyng.

Barcelona had a largely forgettable season and it would have been even worse if they hadn't got one of the best goalkeepers in the world guarding their net.

