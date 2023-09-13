Top 10 infamous player-manager clashes in football

Sometimes, the "beautiful game" has its fair share of drama and confrontations in addition to goals, celebrations, trophies and awards.

One of football's most enduring and compelling elements is the complex dynamic between players and management.

Last Sunday, Erik Ten Hag and Jadon Sancho had a much publicized bust up, however they are not the first player-manager pair to clash.

Sancho, signed by Manchester United in July 2021 for £74 million, has strived hard to validate his hefty price tag, but hasn't lived up to it.

Player-Manager relationships can sometimes get sour, resulting in infamous player-manager bust-ups that remain etched in football fans' memories. Here, we delve into 10 of the most notorious clashes between players and their gaffers.

1. Sir Alex Ferguson vs. David Beckham (2003)

David Beckham recalls the time Sir Alex Ferguson made him cry at Manchester United

In the storied history of Manchester United, no feud is as legendary as the one between Sir Alex Ferguson and David Beckham. The climax of their discord occurred during a 2003 FA Cup tie against Arsenal.

With United trailing 2-0 at halftime, Ferguson singled out Beckham for his perceived lack of commitment due to the impending move to Real Madrid. In anger, Ferguson kicked a boot that struck Beckham's face, requiring stitches.

The incident marked the beginning of the end of Beckham's time at Old Trafford.

2. Mick McCarthy vs. Roy Keane (2002)

Roy Keane played for the Red Devils between 1993 and 2005.

The 'Saipan incident' during Ireland's 2002 World Cup preparations is one of international football's most acrimonious player-manager clashes. Roy Keane's explosive reaction to what he considered inadequate preparations by manager Mick McCarthy led to a heated confrontation.

Keane famously unleashed a torrent of insults, criticizing McCarthy's managerial competence and questioning his character. The incident left an indelible mark on Irish football.

3. Sir Alex Ferguson vs Roy Keane (2005)

Roy Keane endured a shockingly bitter end to his Manchester United career.

While Keane's tumultuous relationship with Ferguson is well-documented, their feud over a holiday villa in 2005 may seem trivial.

Keane's dissatisfaction with the estate provided during Manchester United's pre-season training trip to Portugal irked Ferguson, who believed Keane was unnecessarily complicated.

The incident escalated, leading to Keane's departure from the club. Two iconic figures, once united by success, parted ways bitterly.

4. Raymond Domenech vs. Nicolas Anelka (2010)

Nicolas Anelka clashed with Raymond Domenech

French football has witnessed its fair share of controversies, but the 2010 World Cup squad-wide feud with manager Raymond Domenech was genuinely remarkable.

The focal point of the tension was Nicolas Anelka, who reportedly directed vulgar language at Domenech during halftime of a match. Anelka was subsequently sent home, sparking a player strike that left France in disarray.

The incident cast a shadow over the national team's performance in the tournament.

5. Jose Mourinho vs Paul Pogba (2018)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho (L) with Paul Pogba.

In a high-profile trade, Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United, and at first glance, his relationship with manager Jose Mourinho appeared to be going well.

But during the 2017–18 campaign, fractures started to show. Underlying tensions were suggested by Mourinho's decision to remove Pogba from his vice-captaincy role and a video of an altercation between the two that was released.

Even after Mourinho's departure, Pogba's criticism of his former boss in 2021 highlighted the developed rift.

6. Jose Mourinho vs. Ricardo Quaresma (2008)

Chelsea unveiling Quaresma during a press conference

Jose Mourinho's stint at Inter Milan saw him attempt to rein in the free-spirited Ricardo Quaresma. Mourinho's desire to transform Quaresma into a more disciplined player proved challenging.

The coach publicly expressed his intentions, saying he expected a "different Quaresma." This experiment eventually led to Quaresma's loan move to Chelsea.

The player later revealed the psychological toll it took on him.

7. Jose Mourinho vs. Tanguy Ndombele (2020)

Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele Burst up

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Jose Mourinho made headlines when he summoned several Tottenham players for an impromptu fitness session. Among them was Tanguy Ndombele, who recalled his surprise at the unexpected training session.

Mourinho had publicly criticized Ndombele's performances, questioning his contribution to the team. While the relationship had ups and downs, Mourinho's sacking prevented a complete resolution.

8. Jose Mourinho vs Luke Shaw (2016)

Jose Mourinho mismanaged Luke Shaw at Manchester United

Luke Shaw's relationship with Jose Mourinho during their time at Manchester United was marked by public criticism from the manager. After a 25-minute cameo in a 2017 match against Everton, Mourinho questioned Shaw's intelligence and commitment.

The player's struggles under Mourinho were evident, but he later cited the experience as a source of mental strength that ultimately shaped his career.

9. Roberto Mancini vs. Mario Balotelli (2010-2013)

Mario Balotelli on his time at ManCity

Roberto Mancini's tenure at Manchester City coincided with Mario Balotelli's enigmatic time at the club. Their relationship was a rollercoaster ride, with public clashes and disciplinary actions.

In 2011, the Italian coach hauled the striker off the field during a pre-season friendly against the LA Galaxy after he curiously attempted - and missed - an audacious backheel instead of putting the ball into an open net.

The odd couple fought on the practice field in January 2013 after the striker made a crushing tackle on teammate Gael Clichy.

Then, in 2023, when Mancini was the manager of Italy and chose to call up Mateo Retegui, an uncapped Argentine attacker, over Mario Balotelli, the then-FC Sion forward appeared to poke fun at his former City manager on Instagram.

10. Roberto Mancini vs. Carlos Tevez (2011)

Carlos Tevez says he refused to learn English while playing in the Premier League

Mancini was generally sympathetic to Balotelli's pranks, while Carlos Tevez irked him more. An incident in September 2011, when the Argentine refused to be substituted during a Champions League game away at Bayern Munich, started their enmity.

Tevez returned to Argentina after the event, where he even gave the idea of retirement some thought. But eventually, the following February, he rejoined the team and assisted City in winning their first Premier League trophy.

He ultimately shared his perspective in a 2022 interview with the club's website.