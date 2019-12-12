Top 10 Liverpool players of the decade

Quite a few current faces make this list.

The past ten years have been nothing short of a rollercoaster for Liverpool. The decade started with Rafa Benitez in his final months as the Reds boss, with the wheels falling off his well-oiled machine. Things took a turn for the worse, with Roy Hodgson at the helm. Anfield was not a happy place in 2010.

However, Liverpool has been on a steady rise from those dark days. Kenny Dalglish came in and won the League Cup before Brendan Rodgers taught the Anfield faithful to dream again, taking the Reds agonisingly close to their Premier League title in 2014. After a few years of inconsistency and stagnation, Jürgen Klopp took over as the Liverpool manager.

The past four years have been brilliant, with the Reds gradually improving over time to become the global footballing superpower they are today. Liverpool are the current European champions and are looking good in the league this season. Their current position could not be more different from the doldrums at the start of the decade.

And with that progress has come a good number of gems. From the tough times from the start of the 2010s to today's glory days, Liverpool has had some excellent players. Here are the Reds' ten best players of this decade.

#10 Alisson Becker

Immediate impact.

Along with the obvious suspects, every member of Liverpool's current first-team could realistically make their way on to the list. A lot of players could have been number ten, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson or Gini Wijnaldum. But it is Alisson Becker who takes his place as the tenth best Reds player of the decade, despite only joining the club less than 18 months ago.

Liverpool has not had a pleasant time with goalkeepers since 2010, with Pepe Reina's final years at Anfield not matching up to his excellent first few seasons. Simon Mignolet did a decent job, ut was a bit too inconsistent for a club at the level of Liverpool. Loris Karius also did not enjoy a good stay at the club, with his Reds career ending in disaster following that Champions League final in Kyiv.

Alisson joined Liverpool for £67 million and instantly raised the level of goalkeeping at the club. He has been excellent for the Reds, making some crucial saves on the way to winning the Champions League. The Brazilian number one also won numerous individual awards this year, including the Premier League Golden Glove and the Yachine Trophy for being the best goalkeeper in the world.

It hasn't even been a season and a half, but Alisson Becker is already one of the most important players in Jürgen Klopp's team.

