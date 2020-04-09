Top 10 managers in Premier League history

The Premier League has seen some great managers in its time, but who stands as the best of the best?

Pep Guardiola, Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho all feature in this countdown.

Where does Pep Guardiola stand on this list?

Since its inaugural season in 1992-93, the Premier League has been notable for putting on some of the best games in football history. Additionally, it has also showcased some of the world’s greatest players. Equally notable, though, have been some of the league’s legendary managers.

Successful, innovative, competitive and sometimes controversial, numerous bosses have made their name in England’s top-flight over the years. While some had lengthy spells in the Premier League, others lasted a shorter time.

Although, they still made a huge impact. One thing is certain, though – the following bosses will never be forgotten.

Here are the top 10 managers in Premier League history.

#10 Claudio Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri led Leicester to an unlikely Premier League title in 2015-16

Claudio Ranieri initially made his name in the Premier League with Chelsea. Appointed as Blues boss in September 2000, the Italian spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge. And while he won no trophies there, he was still reasonably successful. Chelsea’s league position improved in each of his campaigns. And, as the first boss of the Roman Abramovich era, it was Ranieri who brought in talent like Frank Lampard and Claude Makelele.

Despite a second-place finish in 2003-04 though, Ranieri was fired. The Italian was accused of over-rotating his squad and earned the derogatory nickname of ‘The Tinkerman’. Returning to mainland Europe, many Premier League fans figured they’d seen the last of the affable Italian.

However, Ranieri returned to England in the summer of 2015 and was appointed as the new manager of Leicester City. The move was seen as baffling by some. Ranieri had failed miserably in his last job as manager of Greece. Therefore, under him, the Foxes were expected to struggle.

In the biggest shocker in Premier League history, that wasn’t the case at all. Buoyed by an unheralded but talented squad that included Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante, the Italian made use of a classic 4-4-2 formation. Ranieri had his side play a rapid counter-attacking game.

The results were dramatic. By Christmas, Leicester were top of the Premier League. And, they didn’t relinquish their grip for a moment, ending the 2015-16 campaign as the most unlikely of champions. The title win turned Ranieri into a legend, and he was unsurprisingly named as the Premier League’s Manager of the Season.

The years that have followed have not been as kind to the Italian. The Foxes’ form dipped in 2016-17 and resulted in his firing in early 2017. Ranieri's spell in charge of Fulham in 2018-19 was disastrous. The Cottagers won just three of Ranieri’s 17 matches in charge before his inevitable sacking.

Despite this, due to his semi-successful spell at Chelsea and his achievements with Leicester mean he deserves a spot on this list.

#9 Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte had a major impact during his short period at Chelsea

Antonio Conte’s time as a Premier League manager was brief. The Italian lasted just two seasons in England with Chelsea. Despite this though, the success that the former Juventus legend was able to achieve in that short period of time means he warrants a spot here. In addition to that, he had a huge impact on the league with his tactics.

Conte arrived at Chelsea in the summer of 2016 with the club at arguably their lowest point since Roman Abramovich’s takeover in 2003. Jose Mourinho’s second stint at Stamford Bridge had gone horribly sour, resulting in his firing. And, although interim boss Guus Hiddink had steadied the ship, the Blues had finished in a disappointing 10th place in 2015-16.

The Italian’s impact was almost instant. The 2016-17 season saw the Blues charge to their fifth Premier League title, setting a number of records in the process.

They won 13 consecutive league games from October to January, equalling Arsenal’s record. Chelsea ended the season with a then-record number of wins (30) and at the time, the second-highest points total in Premier League history (93).

Conte’s tactics were also highly influential. His use of a three-man defence with wing-backs brought both a 3-4-3 and 3-4-2-1 system back into vogue for a time due to their success. The massively experienced Arsene Wenger borrowed the concept at Arsenal for a time. England boss Gareth Southgate’s successful system at the 2018 World Cup also may have drawn its influence from Conte.

The 2017-18 season was not as successful for Conte. Despite winning the FA Cup, Chelsea only finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on a Champions League spot. This, along with issues with some senior players and the criticism of his treatment of Diego Costa, saw the Italian fired in the summer of 2018.

The truth is that the club may have moved too early to fire him – leaving his Premier League stint somewhat unfulfilled, despite his successes.

#8 Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino did brilliantly at Tottenham despite not winning a trophy

There’s a relatively easy stick for Mauricio Pochettino’s critics to beat him with. The Argentine spent six full seasons managing in the Premier League and failed to win a single trophy. But judging him purely on his lack of silverware would frankly be ridiculous. The impact that Pochettino had on Tottenham in his time there makes him a definite candidate for this list.

It’s hard to believe now, but when he was initially appointed at Southampton in the summer of 2013, a feeling of mistrust surrounded him. He didn’t speak clear English and was replacing a popular manager in Nigel Adkins. Pochettino quickly won Saints fans over though and led them to an impressive eighth-place finish in the 2013-14 campaign.

That summer saw him move to Spurs, and it was in North London that he really made a big impact. Pochettino worked under a tight budget in comparison to his rivals. But, by picking up young prospects for bargain fees (Dele Alli, Eric Dier) and developing academy products (Harry Kane, Harry Winks, Danny Rose), he put together a remarkably strong team.

Pochettino’s tactics were also innovative in his early days. It was he, not Jurgen Klopp who really introduced the concept of heavy pressing to the Premier League. And, through his encouragement of tough tackling and tactical fouls, Spurs were able to convey a tougher image than they’d ever done before.

Sure, the Argentine never brought a trophy to White Hart Lane, but he still took them to four straight top-four finishes. This was Spurs' best run in the Premier League. Additionally, the 86 points they achieved in 2016-17 would’ve won them the title in many other campaigns.

You also need to factor in that he took Spurs – not an established European superpower – to the Champions League final in 2018-19. All of this makes it hard to deny him a spot as one of the Premier League’s greatest ever bosses.

#7 Rafael Benitez

Rafael Benitez had plenty of success at Liverpool

One of the most decorated managers in the modern game, Rafael Benitez is often underrated by Premier League historians. This is largely because he never won the league title. He came closest with Liverpool, finishing second in 2008-09. But, his successes outside of that mean he has to be considered as one of the best.

The Spaniard took over at Anfield in the summer of 2004 after leading Valencia to a La Liga title in 2001-02. He brought with him compatriots Luis Garcia and Xabi Alonso. And, although his side only finished fifth in the Premier League, his impact elsewhere was huge.

In one of the most stirring runs in the club’s history, Benitez led Liverpool to the Champions League final. The team from the red half of Merseyside came back from three goals down to claim a 3-3 draw with AC Milan. The Reds eventually ended up defeating them in a penalty shootout to claim the famous trophy.

The 2005-06 season saw more of the same. The Reds improved in the league but only finished third. However, they won the FA Cup after another legendary final, beating West Ham on penalties after another dramatic 3-3 draw.

The Spaniard spent another four seasons at Anfield. Although he took them to a second-place finish in 2008-09, clashes with the club’s owners meant that more silverware did not arrive. He left the club by mutual consent in June 2010 – but quickly resurfaced in England with Chelsea in 2012.

Benitez took over as the Blues’ interim manager, and despite being unpopular with the fans, led them to a victory in the 2012-13 Europa League before departing. He then returned to England for a third time in 2016 with Newcastle United.

Although he could not prevent the Magpies from relegation in the 2015-16 campaign, he chose to stay at St. James’ Park, helping them to win the EFL Championship in 2016-17. Respectable 10th and 13th place finishes were achieved in the Premier League before a disagreement with owner Mike Ashley resulted in his departure in 2019.

Overall, Benitez was perhaps unlucky to come up against legendary bosses Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson in their primes. Had he arrived in another era, he could’ve been far more successful. Still, his tactical flexibility and achievements with Liverpool and Chelsea merit him a spot here.

#6 Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti won the Premier League with Chelsea in 2009-10

The current boss of Everton, Carlo Ancelotti only lasted for a short period of time in his previous Premier League stint. Like fellow Italian Antonio Conte, Don Carlo took charge of Chelsea for two seasons, winning the league title in his debut before being fired at the end of his second campaign.

However, to say his sacking was unjustified would be a definite understatement.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2009 and won his first trophy at the club in his first match – the Community Shield. That set him up for a tremendous campaign with the Blues, as his team charged to their first Premier League title in four years.

Ancelotti’s Chelsea were the league’s entertainers. They became the first side in Premier League history to score more than 100 goals, plundering 103. But, this was not Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle side. They conceded just 32 – achieving the best goal difference in Premier League history at the time with +71.

Under Ancelotti, both Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba enjoyed their highest-scoring seasons. Also, other key players like Salomon Kalou and Michael Essien arguably hit their peaks too. His laid back, flexible style simply worked wonders with an experienced, talented squad. And his second season in charge wasn’t exactly a failure, either.

The Italian took Chelsea to a second-place finish in the Premier League, and despite this, was fired less than two hours after the final game of the season. At the time that his reign ended, Ancelotti’s win percentage was the third-highest in Premier League history. The Italian's win percentage only stood behind Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Since then, the Italian has won major trophies with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. His arrival at Everton in December 2019 has been met with an immediate upturn in form for the Toffees. Realistically, there’s every chance that Chelsea regret letting him go to this day. Don Carlo is arguably amongst the greatest managers of all time.

#5 Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has transformed Liverpool's fortunes since arriving in 2015

The current manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has turned the fortunes of the Reds around entirely since his arrival. Brendan Rodgers had taken them within inches of winning their first Premier League title. But when he fell at the last hurdle, the club fell into a deep slump. Five seasons later, the German has them on the edge of glory for the first time in 30 years.

Did he introduce the concept of the heavy press to the Premier League? Arguably not; that award should probably go to Mauricio Pochettino. But there’s no denying that Klopp’s brand of ‘heavy metal football’ has been just as innovative in England. His use of the 4-3-3 system is now imitated across the planet, but nobody does it better than Klopp’s Liverpool.

Since taking over at Anfield, he’s made smart signings, spending big money on Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk. It's safe to say that all three have lived up to their price tags. He’s become the first manager in the Premier League to rely largely on his full-backs – Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson – to provide creativity. His midfield, on the other hand, is more combative.

But of course, it’s his use of a speedy, three-man forward line that’s brought the most success to Liverpool. Salah, alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, form arguably the game’s most dangerous attack right now. All three of them have scored unbelievable amounts of goals without really playing as traditional strikers.

Klopp has already led the Reds to two Champions League finals, winning the most recent one in 2018-19. And, his side’s total of 97 points in 2018-19 would’ve given them a Premier League title in any other season. They’re almost certain to win the 2019-20 title, and if he can lead Liverpool to more success, he could easily rise up this list in the future.

#4 Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has lived up to expectations at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola was brought to Manchester City in the summer of 2016 with the reputation as the world’s best manager. And, it’s hard to say that he hasn’t lived up to that reputation since. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss had some teething problems in his debut season, but since then, he’s had remarkable success at the Etihad Stadium.

The 2017-18 season saw his City team practically sleepwalk to the Premier League title. Along the way, they set numerous records, including the most points (100), most goals (106), best goal difference (+79) and most consecutive victories (18). The team also won the EFL Cup.

A season as successful as that would’ve been hard to live up to, but somehow Guardiola’s side managed it. 2018-19 saw them retain their league title, while also winning both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. This time they ended the season on 98 points – scoring another 95 goals and conceding just 23.

But Guardiola’s ranking isn’t just about his success as manager of City. Both Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini led them to the Premier League title, after all. But neither man instilled such a notable – and formidable – style in their team as Guardiola has done.

Pep’s City are probably the best team in Premier League history when it comes to ball retention. Even great sides have struggled to gain any traction against them in terms of possession. And at their best, they make goals look frighteningly easy. Their attackers constantly find a way to send low crosses through the box for a simple tap-in.

He started quite a lot of tactical innovations with Barcelona and Bayern Munich. From the tiki-taka, short passes, to the use of a “sweeper-keeper”, to starting attacks from the deepest possible position, to the tactical fouls. It's safe to say that all have been turned up to the maximum at the Etihad. In that sense, it’s hardly a surprise that he’s ushered in such an era of success.

The former Barcelona man remains an innovator, and it’s indisputable that he’ll go down as one of the Premier League’s best-ever managers.

#3 Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger changed the English game after his arrival in 1996

Some of the other managers on this list – Pep Guardiola, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho – might’ve been more innovative when it comes to tactics. But no other Premier League boss changed the English game quite as much as Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman – nicknamed ‘The Professor’ – arrived at Arsenal in the summer of 1996. He remained there for over two decades, finally departing at the end of the 2017-18 season. Along the way, he led the Gunners to three Premier League titles, seven FA Cups, and took them to the Champions League final in 2005-06. But his achievements were about far more than silverware.

Wenger changed the way that England’s top players lived and behaved off the pitch. His smarter innovations when it came to nutrition, supplements and training allowed veterans like Tony Adams and Lee Dixon to extend their careers at the top level. And, the blend of this veteran steel alongside younger talent introduced by the Frenchman handed Arsenal their first Premier League title in 1997-98.

Another league title was claimed in 2001-02, but it was the 2003-04 campaign that saw Wenger’s greatest success as Gunners boss. That season saw Arsenal go the entire season unbeaten, winning the title by a clear margin of 11 points. Their run of 49 games unbeaten was not ended until three months into the 2004-05 campaign.

In the years that followed, Wenger was never able to reach the summit again. The heavy spending of his rivals was perhaps the biggest factor, as he was often forced to sell his best players. However, more than any of his peers, the Frenchman had the ability to improve players and turn them into superstars.

The likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robin van Persie all arrived as raw but largely unproven talents. Although, they were moulded into world-class performers – all in different positions than they’d originally played in – by Wenger.

Essentially, Wenger didn’t win quite as many trophies as some of his contemporaries, but his impact and legacy remain second to none in the Premier League.

#2 Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho won 3 league titles with Chelsea

Jose Mourinho’s reputation has slipped considerably in recent years due to his difficult second spell in England. He left both Chelsea and Manchester United under a black cloud and hasn’t set the world alight yet in charge of Tottenham. Despite this though, the Portuguese was so good during his first reign at Chelsea that it’d be hard to rank him any lower than this.

Mourinho captured the Champions League in 2004 with his underdog FC Porto side, and that was enough to convince Roman Abramovich to hire him as the new Chelsea manager. To say his impact was immediate would be an understatement. The Portuguese strutted into Stamford Bridge, christened himself ‘The Special One’, and then went about proving it.

His first season in charge of the Blues saw them win their first Premier League title. They set a number of records along the way, including the most points achieved (95), the fewest goals conceded (15) and the most clean sheets (25).

The following season saw them retain their title. And although they couldn’t beat their points total, they still ended the campaign undefeated at home, as they’d done in 2004-05. While 2006-07 saw them finish as runners-up, they were still able to capture both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Mourinho’s success at Chelsea was built on a powerful spine of players. Goalkeeper Petr Cech, central defender John Terry, midfielder Frank Lampard and striker Didier Drogba. He was also the first manager in the Premier League to really popularise the use of a true holding midfielder – Claude Makelele, and then Michael Essien.

The Portuguese was also a master of mind games. He often uttered instantly quotable lines and barbs during his press conferences to get under the skin of rivals such as Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson. At his peak, no other boss was able to manipulate the media to the benefit of his side quite like Mourinho.

The start of the 2007-08 season saw Chelsea set a record of 64 consecutive home matches without a defeat, but things were not all rosy for Mourinho. The Portuguese departed Stamford Bridge by mutual consent just weeks into the campaign after falling out with Abramovich. But after winning trophies at Inter Milan and Real Madrid, he returned, taking the reins in 2013-14.

That campaign saw the Blues finish third. We saw Mourinho lose his undefeated record at Stamford Bridge, but 2014-15 saw them fare far better. With new signings Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas making a huge impact alongside the fantastic Eden Hazard, the Portuguese claimed his third Premier League title with Chelsea.

His more recent slips have already been discussed, but the fact is that every great manager faces obstacles and stumbles at some point. Mourinho is no different, but his early years at Chelsea still stand out today and make him the Premier League’s second-greatest manager.

#1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson is comfortably the Premier League's greatest ever manager

He might’ve made plenty of enemies over the years, but there can be no denying the impact of Sir Alex Ferguson. He had some heated showdowns with rival bosses like Arsene Wenger and Rafael Benitez and even with the fans of other clubs.

The legendary Scotsman ruled over Manchester United with an iron fist for nearly 30 years and ushered in the greatest period of success in the club’s history.

Ferguson first took control at Old Trafford in 1986, but it wasn’t until the start of the Premier League era that things really clicked. The inaugural campaign saw United win the first-ever Premier League title. This can be attributed to a blend of experience (Peter Schmeichel, Steve Bruce, Bryan Robson) and youth (Ryan Giggs, Lee Sharpe) and from there, they never looked back.

The Scotsman ended up winning a ridiculous 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils, as well as two Champions Leagues, five FA Cups and four EFL Cups. He was named the Premier League’s Manager of the Season on 11 occasions. Ferguson also remains the only manager in English football to have led his team to finish in the top three league places for more than 20 consecutive seasons.

What made Ferguson so great? Where his rivals Jose Mourinho and Wenger were innovators, ‘Fergie’ was a more reactive manager. It was his ability to not only get the best out of his players but also to be able to recognise when things needed to be changed. This, in particular, allowed him to have so much continual success. Considering his understandable pride, Ferguson was a remarkably flexible manager, both in terms of tactics and personnel.

When Blackburn Rovers unseated United in the 1994-95 season, for instance, Ferguson decided to dismantle the side that’d won two successive league titles. He replaced experienced players with the famous ‘Class of 92’ academy products. It seemed like an insane risk at the time, but paid off, and eventually resulted in United’s famous treble-winning season of 1998-99.

And when Wenger and Mourinho were able to muscle United into third place in the early 2000s, Ferguson came back with a vengeance. He once again dismantled what had been a successful team, and developed young talent like Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney to be able to lead the Red Devils back to the top of the pile.

Nobody knew how to handle a player quite like Ferguson, too. Many managers would’ve discarded the maverick Eric Cantona after his 1995 attack on a Crystal Palace fan. Ferguson stuck by the Frenchman – and he was the catalyst for their title win a year later. Meanwhile, the likes of Jaap Stam and Ruud Van Nistelrooy were shoved out of Old Trafford seemingly at their peaks, all in the name of squad harmony.

Perhaps his greatest – and most underrated – achievement remains his final Premier League title win of 2012-13. Ferguson took what was a team in their final throes, added a world-class striker in Robin van Persie, and led them to an overwhelming title win. David Moyes could only manage a seventh-place finish with practically the same players.

Overall, had Ferguson stepped down after either of his Champions League wins – in 1999 and 2008 – he’d have a case for being considered the Premier League’s best manager.

The fact that he rebuilt his United side time after time – even after those successes wore off – means he should be remembered as the best by an even greater margin.