Top 10 most iconic Liverpool games of the decade (2010-2019)

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The decade lasting from 2010 to 2019 was one of contrasting fortunes for Liverpool, with the club beginning the decade on a low, rising to new heights through the middle, sinking again and then ending the decade on a high.

Several players played their way into Liverpool folklore at the start of this ten-year period, including Martin Skrtel and Luis Suarez, while more than a handful faded away into obscurity and played no small role in the mediocrity suffered by the club for most of the decade.

In the last few years, under the management of Jurgen Klopp, new legends like Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been beacons of hope and helped usher in a new era for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool were involved in several iconic matches during the decade in review and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the top 10 most iconic games featuring Liverpool in the decade between 2010 and 2019 in chronological order.

Cardiff 2-2 Liverpool (2-3 on penalties) - 26 February, 2012

Liverpool v Cardiff City - Carling Cup Final

Liverpool contested with Welsh outfit Cardiff City for the right to be called 2012 League Cup champions in a fixture played at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

The Reds were contesting what was their 11th League Cup final while Cardiff City were appearing in their first-ever final. Liverpool came into the game as favorites against Championship opposition but Cardiff took the lead in the 19th minute through Joe Mason. The game remained the same until Martin Skrtel scored in the 60th minute off a rebound from the post and neither side could find a winner and the game went to extra-time.

Dirk Kuyt gave Liverpool the lead for the first time in the 108th minute but just one minute from the end of the game, Ben Turner leveled maters to force penalties.

Captain Steven Gerrard and Charlie Adam missed the first two spotkicks for Liverpool but conversions by Dirk Kuyt, Sewart Downing, and Glen Johnson coupled with three misses by the Cardiff players gave Liverpool their 8th League Cup win.

