Top 10 players whose contracts expire at the end of the 2020-21 season

Signing a player on a free transfer is one the most cost-effective ways of recruitment, and in these COVID-19 times when several clubs are reeling from financial losses, many will look at options available on a Bosman.

Even though the summer transfer window is just under two weeks from closing, some big-name players are entering the final year of their contracts in the 2020-21 season. So unless a new deal is negotiated with their respective clubs, they could be available for free next summer. Here are the top ten such players.

Top ten players who will be available for free at the end of the 2020-21 season

#10 Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is wanted by Juventus, but Milan are keen to keep him at the club.

It's quite incredible that Gianluigi Donnarumma is still only 21 years old, having racked up over 200 appearances for the Rossoneri since bursting onto the scene as a teenager over five years ago.

According to Football Italia, the shot-stopper is demanding an extension of his contract beyond 2021 that would raise his wages to €10 million, almost double that of his current €6 million, with negotiations in this regard said to begin soon.

Milan are keen to hang on to Donnarumma who's the youngest debutant in Serie A history as well as the club's seventh-most capped goalkeeper, even as rivals Juventus are reportedly eyeing the young player for next summer.

5 - Gianluigi #Donnarumma has saved five penalties this season in all competitions, more than any other goalkeeper among the top-5 European Leagues:



Federico Chiesa 🚫

Khouma Babacar 🚫

Cristiano Ronaldo 🚫

Ruslan Malinovskiy 🚫

Gonzalo Maroni 🚫



Specialty. pic.twitter.com/1fvMaXUsQX — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 31, 2020

#9 Florian Thauvin (Olympique Marseille)

Marseille run the risk of losing their star midfielder Florian Thauvin for free next year.

From a tuxedo-wearing Premier League flop to becoming Marseille's talismanic forward, the rebirth of Florian Thauvin is one of the best fairytale stories of recent times. Though he has just a year left on his contract with Les Olympiens, the 27-year old is eager to continue in the south of France.

An ankle injury at the start of last season ruled the winger out for a whole year, sparking rumours of a transfer. But Thauvin reiterated his desire to stay put in a recent Instagram Live, though Marseille reportedly don't have the means to make an attractive offer to him due to financial problems.

This could force the club to sell Thauvin this summer, with Football-Italia stating that Marseille could be ready to offer the French player for €20 million, which has alerted Serie A sides like Juventus, AS Roma and Napoli.

#8 Arkadiusz Milik (SSC Napoli)

Arkadiusz Milik has struggled for consistent game-time at SSC Napoli.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik hasn't always been the leading player for SSC Napoli, but nonetheless maintained a decent record since arriving from Ajax in 2016; he has scored 48 times from 122 games for the Partenopei.

15 - Arkadiusz #Milik has scored 15 of his 35 Serie A goals with his first shot of the match. Nose-up.#SampNapoli pic.twitter.com/3EfGAzev0O — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 3, 2020

Milik is now on the radar of AS Roma and Tottenham Hotspur, both of whom are looking to strengthen their attacking options. The latter are reportedly in pole position to sign Milik after a £24 million deal with the Giallorossi fell through, but the London club later cleared the air by denying those rumours.

Though Napoli's sporting director Cristiano Guintoli intends to keep the player as he believes the 26-year old still has 'plenty fo offer', rumours of Spurs edging closer to secure his transfer are growing stronger.