There is no need to stress the importance of winning trophies and titles in football. The thirst for success that originates on the field lends itself to the clubs' working and that's how the greatest teams have survived the test of time.

There is no feeling like winning a trophy. There is no feeling like coming close and losing the chance to lift it. Trophies are simply the most significant parameter by which success is measured these days.

On that note, let's take a look at the top 10 teams with the most trophies in the 21st century in Europe.

#10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) - 29 titles

Paris Saint-Germain

The Ligue 1 champions have been the most dominant French side of the 21st century. The club has benefitted greatly from the 2011 takeover by the Qatar Sports Investments which made them one of the richest clubs in Europe.

As a result, Paris Saint-Germain have been able to sign some of the greatest players in the world and broke the bank twice in consecutive seasons to sign the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe who led them to the UEFA Champions League final this term.

After going the first 10 years of the 21st century without a league title, Paris Saint-Germain have racked up 7 French top-flight titles between 2013 and 2020. They have also won 8 Coupe de France and 7 Coupe de la Ligues titles. Paris Saint-Germain have also garnered 7 Trophee des Champions.

1️⃣ = Giant Killers

2️⃣ = Replace O Monstro

3️⃣ = Use the Academy

4️⃣ = Replace El Matador



(@WilliamHill)https://t.co/uKk8reXnM9 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2020

Advertisement

#9 Real Madrid (Spain) - 30 titles

Real Madrid won 3 back to back Champions League titles from 2015-2018

No team has dominated the UEFA Champions League as Real Madrid have in the 21st century. Real Madrid have repeatedly fielded some of the best players in Europe and continue to be the biggest club in Europe.

The Blancos won the La Liga title once again this season and now have 7 top flight league titles in the last 20 years. They have also won the Copa Del Rey on 2 occasions since the turn of the century. In addition to this, they have also won the Supercopa de Espana 6 times and the UEFA Super Cup on 4 occasions.

They have been spectacular in the UEFA Champions League particularly in the second decade of the 21st century with 4 of their 6 Champions League triumphs in the last 20 years coming between 2013 and 2018. They also emerged as the winners of the Intercontinental Cup in 2002.

Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane:



• 211 matches

• 143 wins

• 41 draws

• 27 losses



• 517 goals scored/ 221 conceded



• 3x Champions League

• 2x La Liga

• 2x Spanish Super Cup

• 2x FIFA Club World Cup

• 2x UEFA Super Cup



Averages a trophy every 19 games pic.twitter.com/0Nq1vSG1K7 — Real Madrid Analysis (@rmdanalysis) August 22, 2020

#8 FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova) - 33 titles

Sheriff Tiraspol

FC Sheriff Tiraspol of the Republic of Moldova is the youngest club on the list having been founded in 1996. However, they started their dominance almost immediately, winning the Moldovan Cup in their second season.

In the 21st century, Sheriff Tiraspol have clinched 18 league titles, and 9 Moldovan Cups in addition to other domestic silverware. They reached the UEFA Champions League playoffs in the 2010-11 season but have failed to get past the group stages of Europa League in the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.