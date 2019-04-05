Top 10 Teams with highest average home attendances this season

Borussia Dortmund has one of the most vocal fan followings in the world

Not every successful club in the world can boast of undying support from their loyal fans. Not every football club can entice their fans and fill their stands. A club's actual success is measured by the support from the stands and today, we take a look at the 10 most voraciously supported football clubs in the world right now.

These 10 football clubs have the most average attendance this season, but who tops the list? Read on to find out.

#10 Atlanta United

2018 MLS Cup - Portland Timbers v Atlanta United

Average Attendance: 56,517

The Five Stripes, as the club is also called, was founded as recent as April 2014, but boasts the best fan following in the Major League Soccer. Atlanta United are based out of Georgia, Atlanta and they play at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has a capacity of 42,500, but can be expanded to hold 71,000 people. If the standing room is considered, the capacity is even higher - at least 73,019!

In 2017, Atlanta United set the record for the highest attendance in the MLS, a record they broke in 2018. This season, they have an average attendance of 56,517, which is, once again, an MLS Record. The main reason for such record-breaking attendance is that the team has more than 36,000 season ticket holders.

Atlanta United won both the MLS Cup as well as the Eastern Conference (Playoffs) in 2018. They are currently bottom of the MLS table (Eastern Conference), but that has not stopped the fans from crowding up the stands.

#9 Atletico Madrid

Club Atletico de Madrid v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

Average Attendance: 57,063

The LaLiga giants currently play at the Wanda Metropolitano, the venue for this season's UEFA Champions League Final.

Atletico Madrid have been calling the Metropolitano their home since 2017. The Stadium has a seating capacity of 67,829, and its record attendance was during the game between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in February of this year, when 67,804 people watched from the stands.

Atletico Madrid are currently second in LaLiga and are also out of the UEFA Champions League. However, their ever faithful fan followings have not stopped singing and filling the stadium. The Wanda Metropolitano has registered an average attendance of 57,063 so far this season, which is the 9th highest in the whole world!

