Top 10 tweets that embarrassed footballers

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney make the list.

by Somesh Kolluru Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 17:16 IST

Twitter is a great place for people to interact with each other. Fans get the chance to learn what their star footballers are up to by reading their tweets.

However, there are moments when footballers forget the purpose of the social media platform and tweet something really stupid that instantly puts them in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Tweets like the following ones are the reasons why most footballers don’t handle their Twitter accounts and let their PR team do the job instead.

Here we look at 10 tweets that embarrassed footballers.

#10 Saido Berahino

Saido Berahino may not make too many headlines with his performances on the pitch, but the Stoke City man sure did it with his tweet.

On transfer deadline day in 2015, Tottenham offered £23 million for Berahino but West Brom’s chairman Jeremy Peace blocked his move. Out of frustration, the then West Brom man tweeted, “Sad how I can’t say exactly how the club has treated me but I can officially say I will never play Jeremy Peace.”

You forgot to add the word “for” in between, Saido

A small grammatical error led people to question him of his retirement. Not so clever, mate.