Ranking the 10 best U-21 players in world football right now

Cristiano Ronaldo can hit nearly one goal per game for Manchester United at age 36. Zlatan Ibrahimovic might be averaging a goal every two games at age 40. Lionel Messi could still bring his playmaking prowess to the French capital this season, and he's already 34.

But the football legends of the last decade are slowly edging towards their retirement dates. The football world is already looking at its newest set of stars, many of whom are already making a name for themselves.

Two football legends have won the most coveted individual award in football over the course of the last decade. But with their powers diminishing with age, younger blood might take up the mantle before long.

Upstarts have showcased their prowess in recent seasons, and the world has taken notice. Kylian Mbappe has been entering the Golden Boot discussions each season and Trent Alexander-Arnold has helped Liverpool to a Champions League title. The time to crown successors to the Messi-Ronaldo hegemony of the Ballon d'Or is drawing ever closer.

But even Mbappe and Alexander-Arnold would have to look over their shoulders at the youngsters who are making their marks on the world's largest stage. Sooner rather than later, the Ballon d'Or crown will look for the head that fits, and that king might just be leaving their teenage years!

10 of the best players under the age of 21 in world football

#10 Jadon Sancho | 21 y.o, Manchester United

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

It has been a very difficult season for the young star, who has been unable to find a goal since his big-money move to Manchester United. There are many plausible reasons for Jadon Sancho's drought in front of goal. But more was expected after his three brilliant seasons at Borussia Dortmund, where the star put up double digits in goals and assists.

Some will argue that competing with Cristiano Ronaldo should be the boost the England international needs to start scoring. But others believe that this only adds pressure on the youngster's shoulders.

However, Jadon Sancho has shown his capacity and marksmanship during his time at Borussia Dortmund. Hence, Manchester United fans will be expecting him to flourish soon enough. The versatile star can play in nearly any position in the middle and final third and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be waiting for his goalscoring potential to show.

#9 Vinicius Jr | 20 y.o, Real Madrid

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

He's currently seen as one of the players with the highest potential in Real Madrid's ranks. But Vinicius Junior still has a long way to go before reaching the heights of the great Madrid Galacticos who graced the Santiago Bernabeu before he was born. Joining Los Blancos from Flamengo in 2018, the young star has struggled to impress in terms of finishing. He finished with only six goal contributions in 22 La Liga starts last season.

This season, however, has seen things bode well for the Brazilian international. In eight La Liga games, he has scored five goals, which is already higher than his numbers from previous seasons.

Clearly beginning to flourish for Madrid, Vinicius will need to maintain these improved levels of finishing before he can seriously compete at the highest levels. His powerful pace, movement on the ball, and skill in the dribble already offer him a head start. If he can add 'clinical finishing' to the list, he'll become a world star before long.

