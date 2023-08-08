Top 10 most valuable players in the world right now - August 2023

Transfer market values help clubs and agents zero down on the worth and potential cost of a player during transfer negotiations.

A player's transfer market value is influenced by various factors including their age, skill and performance levels, the status of their contract and the nature of the market at the time.

Injury issues and the level of competition they are pitted against on a regular basis also dictate a player's transfer value. The transfer market values of players provide clubs with an appropriate figure to kickstart negotiations for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 10 most valuable players in the world right now - August 2023.

#10 Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid) - €100 million

Young Brazilian winger Rodrygo Goes has proven to be a clutch player for Real Madrid in recent seasons. He is only 22 years old and has a bright future ahead of him. With Marco Asensio gone, Rodrygo is all set to be an undisputed starter for Los Blancos.

He scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last season. Rodrygo is expected to take his game to the next level in the upcoming campaign.

#9 Pedri (Barcelona) - €100 million

Pedri is widely viewed as a generational talent and is expected to go on to do great things at Barcelona. Having already earned comparisons to some of the all-time greats like Xavi and Andres Iniesta at the tender age of 20, the sky is the limit for the Barcelona midfielder.

Pedri is technically proficient and boasts an understanding of the game way beyond his years.

#8 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €110 million

Phil Foden is one of the most versatile youngsters in the game right now. He can play in a variety of roles in midfield as well as in attack and conjure up moments of magic from anywhere on the pitch.

The Manchester City man is almost impossible to shake off the ball and his passing range and vision are already world-class. Foden is one of City's most valuable assets right now and that's saying something.

#7 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) - €110 million

Jamal Musiala truly announced his arrival in the 2022-23 season. He scored a late Bundesliga title-clinching goal for Bayern Munich in the dying embers of the last game of the season. The Germany international is one of the most exciting attackers in the world at the moment.

His ability to weave his way past defenders is top notch and his decision-making inside the final third has already earned him plenty of praise. It comes as no surprise that the 20-year-old is one of the most valuable players in the world right now.

#6 Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - €120 million

Victor Osimhen etched his name into Napoli folklore last season by firing them to their first Serie A title in 33 years. He was in inspired goalscoring form and has now honed his skills to a level where he has become one of the most coveted players on the planet.

Osimhen's marksmanship was the talk of the town last season as he delivered the goods for the Partenopei with a new-found swagger and consistency. He scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Napoli in the 2022-23 season.

#5 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - €120 million

Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of the best wingers in the Premier League. He is only 21 but his technical proficiency and game intelligence belie his age. Saka is also a major goal threat thanks to his incredible shooting ability.

He has also become a very important player for England on the international front. Saka has the ability to burgeon into one of the finest attackers of the modern era.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - €120 million

Jude Bellingham was Borussia Dortmund's standout performer as they came extremely close to winning the Bundesliga title last season. The Englishman is a phenomenal midfielder and his understanding of the game and the leadership qualities he exhibits makes it hard to stomach the fact that he is just 20 years old.

Real Madrid secured Bellingham's services from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of €103 million earlier this summer.

#3 Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - €150 million

Over the last two seasons, Vinicius Junior has come a long way from being a mercurial winger to establishing himself as one of the most menacing attackers on the planet. Blessed with pace, incredible dribbling skills, playmaking ability and a keen eye for goal, Vinicius could be Real Madrid's main man for years to come.

He has elevated his game considerably and placed himself in the Ballon d'Or conversation in recent times. As such, it comes as no surprise that Vinicius is one of the most valuable footballers in the world right now.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - €180 million

Kylian Mbappe was the top goalscorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He even scored a hat-trick for France in the final against Argentina albeit that game eventually ended in heartbreak for the Frenchman. Mbappe also ended the 2022-23 season as the top scorer in Ligue 1.

He is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future and has been world-class since he first broke onto the scene.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - €180 million

Erling Haaland is one of the favourites to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. He was in phenomenal goalscoring form for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season. The Norwegian striker broke countless goalscoring records in the Premier League last term and his contributions were crucial to City's continental treble triumph.

Haaland can be likened to a weapon of mass destruction on the football field thanks to his athleticism, movement and striking ability. He is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world right now.