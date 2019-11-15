Top 3 attacking trios so far this season

One-third of the 2018/19 season is over, and the football on display has not disappointed us so far. Plenty of shocking stories and narratives have already emerged this season - Liverpool's unbeaten run at the top of England, the firing of Niko Kovac from Bayern Munich, and the tight title race in La Liga are a few which stand out.

However, despite all the twists and the turns, one thing which has remained constant is the goals. We are witnessing some glorious attacking football this year, and in this article, we take a look at the three best trios in world football so far this season. There are a lot of frontlines which have stood out this season, and here, we choose the best of the best.

Please note - The statistics are for league matches only. However, it is not fair to judge the trios based solely on goals, and performances together (chemistry, distribution of goals, and overall impact) have been considered to give a better context.

The most notable exclusion in this list is the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Greizmann who have been involved in a combined of 25 goals (18 goals, 7 assists). This is so because Messi was injured for a while and the three are yet to really gel on the field despite their individual numbers.

The attacking trios of Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, and Leicester City have not been taken into account. This is because the majority of their goals have come through Robert Lewandowski (16 goals), Timo Werner, and Jamie Vardy (11 goals each) respectively, and therefore it is not a collective effort as such.

#3 Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria, and Mauro Icardi - 15 goals, 9 assists

Mauro Icardi is the latest lethal weapon in the Paris frontline

Yes, we know what you're thinking - how can we include Angel Di Maria or Mauro Icardi over Neymar in such a list? However, the stats speak for themselves - Icardi has one goal and one assist more than Neymar despite playing almost an hour of football less, whereas Di Maria has been in rare form this season with 5 goals and 5 assists to his name.

Kylian Mbappe, as usual, has been in top form with 5 goals and 3 assists in seven appearances so far. The goal distribution between these three has been the most even, and their team sits comfortably at the top of the French league.

When Icardi was signed from Inter Milan this summer, there were a few doubts about this move due to his erratic past and a penchant for drama. However, the Argentine has been nothing but clinical and reliable so far this season, and his chemistry with Mbappe and Di Maria is present for all to see.

As the season progresses, however, there is no doubt that Neymar will be back to his best and back on this list.

