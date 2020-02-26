Top 3 contenders for the Golden Glove this season | Premier League 2019-20

Jyotirmoy Halder

Alisson won last season's Golden Glove in the Premier League

While goalscorers have primarily hogged the limelight in football teams, the role of goalkeepers in preventing an opponent from scoring goals is equally important for well-rounded success.

The tradition of presenting the Golden Glove award to a goalkeeper who has kept the most number of clean-sheets at the end of a Premier League season started in the 2004-05 season, when Barclays became the title sponsor of the English Premier League. However, at the beginning of the 2015-16 season, the name of the award was changed to what it is currently known: the Cadbury Golden Glove.

Chelsea legend Petr Cech won the inaugural Premier League Golden Glove in 2005, having kept 24 clean sheets for the London giants all season. The tally is astonishing and is yet to be bested by any goalkeeper in the English top-flight. Cech shares the record for the most number of Premier League Golden Gloves with Manchester City's Joe Hart.

A Matchweek full of goals 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yLehIWAk5y — Premier League (@premierleague) February 25, 2020

With 27 matchdays gone in England's top division, it is the time to pick the top three contenders for this season's Golden Glove. Without any further ado, let us get into it.

#3 Dean Henderson (Number of clean sheets so far: 09)

Dean Hendeson could prove to be pivotal for England in Euro 2020

After securing promotion to England's top division last term, Sheffield United have enjoyed a successful campaign under the management of Chris Wilder. While Dean Henderson played an integral part in the club's successful run last season, the 22-year-old has continued to showcase his influential goalkeeping traits for in the current campaign as well.

With 26 appearances in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign, the on-loan goalkeeper from Manchester United has registered nine clean sheets with a successful save ratio of 75%. The English shot-stopper has also made 2.54 saves per match which certainly reflects his calibre under the bars.

With 40 points from 27 games, the Blades are currently seventh in the points table and are only four points away from fourth-placed Chelsea, who have been massively inconsistent with their results lately.

If Sheffield United continue to show the consistency that they have shown so far, we could see them playing in one of the major European competitions next term.

As neither Jordan Pickford or Nick Pope has performed well in the Premier League this season, England's goalkeeping spot for the upcoming Euro 2020 is still up for grabs. It would, therefore, not be surprising to see Three Lions head coach, Gareth Southgate, choosing Henderson as the man between the sticks.

#2 Ederson (Number of clean sheets so far: 09)

Ederson Moraes

A sweeper-keeper by trade, Ederson Moraes joined Manchester City for a transfer fee of £35 million from Benfica in 2017. Since joining Pep Guardiola's side, the shot-stopper has put in impressive performances in the Premier League, keeping 45 clean sheets in 98 appearances.

Despite missing three Premier League games through injury this season, the Brazilian has managed to record nine clean sheets in 24 Premier League appearances. The number would have certainly been better if injuries to individual star defenders had not made their defence vulnerable.

The crucial loss for Manchester City was the absence of Aymeric Laporte from City's back four. As a result of playing with a weak defence, Ederson has had to make 46 saves so far with a success rate of 67.65%.

The 26-year-old has averaged 1.92 saves per match and has kept himself well and truly in the contention for Premier League 2019-20's Golden Glove award.

With Laporte back in the defence, City did manage to bag two clean sheets in their last two victories over West Ham United and Leicester City. Ederson should now be looking for an individual award as this season's Premier League title is seemingly out of their reach.

#1 Alisson Becker (Number of clean sheets so far: 10)

Alisson Becker is edging towards his second consecutive Golden Glove for Liverpool FC

Alisson Becker has been one of the most notable additions to the Liverpool team since Jurgen Klopp took the managerial job at the Merseyside club in 2015. Last season, the 27-year-old won the Premier League Golden Glove by keeping 21 clean sheets for the Reds.

This season, the Brazilian has kept the most number of clean sheets (10) in the English top-flight and conceded only eight goals which shows how strong and well-managed the Liverpool defence is.

Despite playing behind one of the most reliable defensive-lines in the league, Alisson has recorded 2.26 saves per match with an extraordinary success ratio of 84.31%. The solid defence could also help Alisson gather the most number of clean sheets at the end of the campaign and secure his second Premier League Golden Glove on the trot.

