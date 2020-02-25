Top 5 contenders for the Golden Boot | Premier League 2019-20

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were awarded the Premier League Golden Boot last season

Last season, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were awarded the Golden Boot after finishing the campaign with 22 goals each. It was the first time in Premier League history where three players shared the award.

22 goals



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Sadio Mane

Mohamed Salah



Three amazing players, three amazing seasons and all worthy winners of the @CadburyUK Golden Boot! pic.twitter.com/yPJrEd7Bcp — Premier League (@premierleague) May 12, 2019

At the start of the season, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane were among the early favourites for the award. However, with both players now on the sidelines, it is unlikely that they will recover in time to challenge for the accolade.

As things stand, Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy have scored the most goals (17) but their competitors such as Salah and Sergio Aguero are not far behind in the race. On that note, here is a look at the top five contenders of the award this season.

Also Read: 5 players that could win the PFA Young Player of the Year award | Premier League 2019-20

#5 Danny Ings

Danny Ings

Danny Ings is a surprise contender for this season's Premier League Golden Boot award. The 27-year-old has netted his personal best of 15 goals in 27 league games and at the moment, he is among one of the top scorers in the English top-flight.

The Saints have scored 34 goals so far this season and Ings is responsible for almost half of them. His incredible goalscoring form from November to mid-January has propelled Southampton to 12th place in the points table and helped the side secure victories over the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Formerly from Liverpool, Ings joined Southampton at the beginning of the season for £20 million and the move has since paid off. At Anfield, the striker largely failed to impress and Jurgen Klopp did not give him many chances to play. Throughout his three years with the Reds' first team, Ings made only 25 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement

In the last five games this season, the forward has only scored one goal and this is a sign that he might be falling out of the race for the Golden Boot. However, even if he fails to win the award, Ings and everyone else on the team have to acknowledge that it has been one of the best performing seasons of his career.

Also Read: Ranking the top 5 contenders for the La Liga Golden Boot this season | La Liga 2019-20

1 / 3 NEXT