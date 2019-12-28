Top 3 Manchester United signings of the decade (2010-2019)

Tanveer Singh Kapoor FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Robin van Persie and Sir Alex Ferguson

It has been a decade full of ups and downs for Manchester United. It began with Chelsea winning the Premier League in 2010, after which United made a brilliant comeback to win the league in 2011 and also reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Following Manchester City's decisive win against Queens Park Rangers in May 2012 that won them the league by goal difference, Manchester United secured their 20th league title in 2013 in the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson's final season.

Since Ferguson's retirement, things have gone mostly downhill for United. Even though they have had some good moments such as FA Cup and UEFA Europa League glories in 2016 and 2017 respectively, the overall structure and functioning of the club have suffered an incredible decline.

Manchester United have signed numerous players in this decade, and a lot of them failed to prove themselves and were considered flops. However, there have also been some great signings made by the club who improved the squad with their abilities.

Here, we look at three best signings Manchester United have made in this decade.

#1 Ander Herrera

Herrera joined United in 2014

After United's failed attempts to sign Herrera in 2013, they finally got their man in the summer of 2014 for £28 million. An energetic box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal who can also read the game very well, Herrera contributed a lot at United in the five seasons he spent with the club.

Herrera was a big-game payer who played a crucial role whenever his team needed him the most - especially in domestic competitions and the Europa League. Herrera assisted Anthony Martial's goal in the FA Cup semifinal against Everton in April 2016, and also scored in the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham Hotspur in April 2018.

He assisted Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header in the EFL Cup final against Southampton in February 2017, and was awarded the man of the match in the 2017 Europa League final.

Because of his consistent performances throughout the 2016-17 season, he was awarded the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year.

Herrera was the kind of player who used to relish big games, and his presence in midfield added extra energy to it. He left the Red Devils at the end of the 2018-19 season as his contract expired, and joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

