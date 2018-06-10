Top 3 strikers rumoured to switch clubs this summer

Here is a look at the top 3 finishers who might make a move this summer

Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich that he would like to leave the club this summer

Although football as a sport can be analysed and segregated into a variety of functions culminating into a common aspiration, it is simply a numbers game: score more goals than your opponent. Goals win you games. Plain and simple.

This is exactly why strikers are often the most important aspect of a football team. This is why strikers come under most pressure, second to managers of course, for lack of results.

Strikers can be game-changers as they can score a goal out of nowhere and turn the game on its head. This is precisely why players who find the back of the net are so highly valued in the current market.

More invaluable are strikers who are consistent. Consistent strikers who can score 20 plus goals a season are few and far between in the current game and are, for obvious reasons, extremely coveted.

On that note, here's a look at three such world-class strikers who might be on the move this summer and could switch clubs before the start of the next season:

#1 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Greizmann is expected to make an announcement about his future before the FIFA World Cup

Antoine Griezmann needs no introduction. The diminutive Frenchman rose to fame as a winger at Real Sociedad. His performances caught the attention of Atlético Madrid. After five seasons at Real Sociedad, Griezmann made the move to Atlético for a reported fee of £24 million.

At Atlético, Griezmann transformed himself from an attacking winger to a versatile forward. He is an energetic forward, capable of taking on defenders and has an eye for goal.

His work-rate for Diego Simeone's side has been lauded as well. Griezmann is a versatile forward, and a consistent one at that. He has managed to score 79 times in 142 appearances for Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the French forward. Barcelona legend Messi himself has reportedly seconded the rumours.

Adding Greizmann to the side might just make Barcelona genuine UEFA Champions League contenders next season. Greizmann is expected to make an announcement about his future before he kicks-off his World Cup campaign with the French national side.

We can only eagerly await the announcement.