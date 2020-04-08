Top 3 Under-23 strikers in European football

A look at 3 of the most promising Under-23 strikers in European football.

The trio has had prolific seasons for their respective clubs.

Kylian Mbappe rejoices after scoring a goal against Brugge.

.

Age is just a number in the game of football, and young players are a testament to it. Earlier, players used to wait till 24 or 25 years of age to break into the senior squad. Now we have players as young as 16 years of age who are showcasing immense talent and maturity.

Some youngsters have been promoted from the youth systems and therefore are well accustomed to their club's philosophy and style. Others have made a big switch early on in their careers to maximize their potential.

Many young players have been performing exceptionally well in recent times. On that note, let us take a look at the Top-3 strikers, aged 23 and under, in European football.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris St. Germain / France)

.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal against Brugge.

.

Kylian Mbappe is just 21 years of age, but he has achieved incredible heights at a relatively young age.

The Frenchman, who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup, endured a rough start to the season as he was out for a month with a thigh injury.

Advertisement

Since his comeback, Mbappe has been sublime for Paris Saint-Germain. In 20 Ligue 1 appearances for the French champions this season, the Frenchman has scored 18 goals and provided seven assists. Mbappe also has five goals and five assists in the UEFA Champions League in as many appearances this campaign.

One of the most lethal finishers in recent times, Mbappe is a good dribbler who possesses excellent ball control and vision. At 21-years, the Frenchman has been tussling it out with the likes of Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo for the Golden Boot. With age by on side, Mbappe is destined for more greatness.

2. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund / Norway)

.

Erling Haaland applauds the fans after a victory against PSG.

.

Erling Haaland has been the find of this season. The Norwegian burst onto the scene this season courtesy his impressive goal-scoring records. Haaland scored 16 goals in 14 games in the Austrian League for RB Salzburg before sealing a move to Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old has continued his red hot form in the Bundesliga as well. He has nine goals and two assists to his name for Dortmund in the German top-flight. Additionally, he also has ten goals to his name in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Haaland has established himself as one of the best youngsters in European football right now. He is deceptively fast and is a real poacher with a knack for goals. The teenager creates spaces in opposition defences to capitalise on and is a good finisher who possesses excellent ariel ability.

3. Lautaro Martinez (Internazionale / Argentina)

.

Lautaro Martinez in action against FC Barcelona.

.

Lautaro Martinez is one of the hottest prospects in European football right now. The Argentine international has formed a formidable partnership alongside Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan. Martinez has 11 goals and three assists to his name in Serie A. The Argentine has also scored five goals in the Champions League this season.

Following his impressive performances for the Nerazzurri, the 22-year-old has attracted massive interest from FC Barcelona. The Catalan giants seem keen to lure the Argentine striker to Camp Nou and are ready to splash big money on the youngster. It is reported that Barca are looking for a long term replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez and believe Martinez ticks all the boxes.

Martinez is likened to Suarez as he can strike the ball well, likes to attempt long rangers, can dribble well, and does not shy away from playing long balls.

Also Read: Top 10 football clubs with the highest squad market values in the world.