Top 3 young left backs Manchester United should target

Manchester United need to sign a quality left back and here are 3 young and exciting players they could target

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 09:30 IST
4.22K

US Sassuolo v FC Internazionale - Serie A
Dalbert in action for Inter Milan

Manchester United are expected to splash ze cash like they usually do in this summer transfer window. After a season which was a bit underwhelming on more than one front, when they were expected to finally return to the kind of form that set them apart in Europe for decades, they will be want to bolster their ranks to ensure that the next season is not a repeat of the one that's just passed.

However, things haven't gone exactly as planned. The Red Devils have enviable squad depth but that has a downside to it. Several talented players have found game time hard to come by this season with the likes of Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw rumoured to be sketching a route out of Manchester.

With Ashley Young walking into the twilight of his career and Luke Shaw's future hanging in the balance, it's high time that Manchester United signed a young left-back who can sort out the issue and be a mainstay for years to come.

So, let's take a look at 3 young left backs Manchester United should target this summer.

#3 Dalbert- Inter Milan

The 24-year-old Inter Milan left back will be a quality addition to the current Manchester United squad. The youngster has shown glimpses of the qualities that can make him a hit with the Red Army. He is pacy, good with the ball at his feet and is well equipped to play the passing game.

However, minutes on the field has come at a premium and he only started 5 games this campaign. Though he hasn't much to show for stats wise from the 2017 season, he was Nice's first choice in the 2016-17 season where he finished the season with a 7.17 average match rating on Whoscored.com. He had 3 assists to his name and his pace on the left flank made Nice a threat on the counter.

With Danilo D'Ambrosio being the first-choice at Inter Milan, Dalbert could be tempted if the Red Devils come knocking for him.

He has the attributes that will help him flourish in the Premier League and will be an exciting addition to Jose Mourinho's squad. He has room to improve and if he can get enough action on the field, he could very well prove to be a brilliant signing.

Premier League 2017-18 Manchester United Luke Shaw Jose Gaya
