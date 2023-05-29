Top 4 clubs Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could move to this summer

Joshua Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich needs no introduction to football fans. While the attention of the football world may have been firmly fixed on the prodigious talents of Jude Bellingham, Kimmich is another supremely talented midfield maestro born and bred in Germany. However, the fact that he might be available this window may be surprising news to more than a few.

Like a conductor orchestrating a symphony, Joshua Kimmich has run the Bavarian midfield with admirable precision showcasing his tremendous abilities. But amidst the applause and adulation, whispers of a potential move for the German midfielder have infiltrated the corridors of the Allianz Arena.

Following what looks to be a disappointing campaign for Die Bayern, Joshua Kimmich has been rumored to be considering his options as we head into the summer transfer window. This suddenly means that one of the world's best midfielders could potentially be available in the transfer window this summer.

A player of Joshua Kimmich's quality will attract a host of potential suitors if his services are even rumored to be available as per FotMob. Although it remains to be seen if Bayern will even entertain any offers for the versatile midfielder, that will not stop us from reviewing Kimmich's options.

So without any more delays, here are our four potential destinations for the supremely talented German if he is to make a move in the upcoming window.

#4 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg

First, we can't imagine a player of Joshua Kimmich's ability being available in the transfer market and Real Madrid not going in for his services. There are already reports of interest from the Spanish giants. Also, Luka Modric is approaching the end of his illustrious career, which means that Los Blancos are also on the hunt for a mature heir to the Croatian legend.

Joshua Kimmich stylistically provides a perfect clone for the impeccable Modric if any could exist in the game. He could also follow in the footsteps of former Bayern midfielder Toni Kroos with this move. The German could certainly find solace amidst the regal splendor of Real Madrid and forge his legend on the biggest stage in world football.

The mere thought of Joshua Kimmich donning the legendary white kit, and conducting the symphony of Madrid's midfield is enough to make their fans sweat with delight and anticipation. If he does so alongside Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni/Eduardo Camavinga, the Madridistas could potentially be unstoppable.

#3 Barcelona

FC Barcelona v FC Bayern München: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Everything said above remains true, except your loyalties lie with current La Liga Champions Barcelona. Los Blancos' arch-rivals will also have a thing or two to say about a potential move to the Bernabeu for Joshua Kimmich and rightly so. There are already numerous reports about their clear interest in the Bayern Munich star.

The German could rightly be drafted to play in Blaugrana's midfield alongside Spanish wonderkids Gavi and Pedri. A potential reunion with Robert Lewandowski could sweeten the deal for Kimmich, while the Catalan Side also boasts a rich and successful history in the game.

However, the financial requirements to complete the deal might prove difficult for the current Spanish champions as Joshua Kimmich will not be allowed to leave on a cheap deal. Nevertheless, Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has shown his knack for working miracles and competing in the transfer market despite immense financial constraints.

#2 Manchester City

FC Bayern München v Manchester City: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

Manchester City have established themselves as one of the true elites in European football and a player like Joshua Kimmich simply has to play in the best of sides. The Cityzens are in the running for a fantastic treble this campaign, the first one in English football in three decades. The poetry in bringing him in after such a feat will surely not be lost on Kimmich or the City hierarchy.

City is currently managed by the legendary manager Pep Guardiola, who previously managed Joshua Kimmich at Bayern. The last time they worked together, the pair managed a record points haul in the Bundesliga and parted with the highest possible opinion of each other.

The Cityzens will certainly have the financial muscle to bring the German across the English Channel if a deal is on the cards. With Ilkay Gundogan potentially leaving the club, based on reports, there could be clear space in the starting lineup for Kimmich. A chance to watch Kimmich play alongside Kevin De Bruyne under Guardiola is enough to make any football lover salivate.

#1 Manchester United

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Across Manchester, in the red historically more successful half, lies Joshua Kimmich's other potential destination. Manchester United have fallen steeply from grace in recent years. However, they remain one of the most highly decorated and successful clubs in all of world football.

The specter of Bastian Schweinsteiger might present a potential cautionary tale to the young German on the dangers of moving from Bavaria to Old Trafford. However, Kimmich should not be fazed by the unfortunate fate suffered by his former teammate and compatriot.

Unlike Schweinsteiger, Joshua Kimmich is younger, less injury prone, and coming into a United team that looks to be heading in the right direction for the first time in a decade. A report by Hard Tackle suggests that the Red Devils are trying to entice the German in what promises to be an interesting transfer window at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes