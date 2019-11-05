Top 5 African players in the world right now

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

When you think of great African players in the world of football, several legends come to mind. Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o, and George Weah, amongst a few others.

In the modern game too, the players from the African continent perform as well, if not better than their European or South American counterparts. Players like Mohamed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, alongside others, are dominating the scene of world football right now. Here in this list, we rank the current top 5 African players in the world.

Note - Players of African origins who play for other national teams are not taken into consideration, so the likes of N'Golo Kante do not make this list.

#5 Thomas Partey - Atletico Madrid, Ghana

Thomas Partey has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world

Born in Krobo Odumase in the Eastern region of Ghana, the temperamental Thomas Partey stands like a general at the base of the Atletico Madrid midfield. Signing his first contract with the Spanish team in 2011, Partey is now aged 26 and is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Standing at 6'1", the Ghanian international has been a rock for Diego Simeone for the past two seasons. Only now getting the recognition he deserves, Partey is a strong and versatile midfielder who is superb in the air and has excellent man-marking skills. An indispensable player in the current Atletico team, Partey's last two seasons at the top level of football has earned him a place in this list.

With his best years yet to come, the sky is the limit for this midfielder who is immensely driven.

