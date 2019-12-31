Top 5 Americans to have played in the Premier League

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Everton v Norwich City - Premier League

The Premier League has always been famous for the number of foreigners that play in the league. Over the years, English has become the language of globalisation and this has helped the Premier League attract talent from all over the globe making it a very diverse division. It is the most glamorous league and has the most number of followers across the globe.

No other country has been able to match the commercial marketing of English football in recent times. It has also allowed clubs in the league to earn more money which has helped them make more expensive signings than their counterparts in Europe. Football is not the most popular game in America but that hasn't stopped from Americans moving into England and making their mark in the Premier League time and again.

Here, we take a look at the top 5 Americans who have played in the Premier League.

5. Clint Dempsey

Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - Barclays Asia Trophy: Semi Final

Clint Dempsey landed in England in January 2007 when he signed for Fulham from New England Revolution. He spent 5 seasons at Craven Cottage scoring 60 goals and assisting 27 more in 232 appearances for the club. He signed for Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 and spent a season there before returning to the United States where he joined Seattle Sounders. He returned to Fulham on a temporary loan deal later on. Dempsey was known for his versatility upfront and could play as a forward, a winger or an attacking midfielder depending on the formation of the team on the pitch.

He was known as a hard worker who could score with his feet as well as his head. During his spell at Fulham, he earned the reputation of scoring the odd “wonder goal” and was a big match player. He was an aggressive player on the pitch and his inability to control his anger sometimes lead to physical altercations on the pitch which resulted in suspensions.

1 / 5 NEXT